Motoring

Aston Martin makes F1 history with crypto-paid sponsorship deal

By Reuters - 15 February 2025 - 13:50
Aston Martin claimed a Formula One first on Friday in announcing a multi-year sponsorship with Coinbase paid entirely in cryptocurrency.
Aston Martin claimed a Formula One first on Friday in announcing a multi-year sponsorship with Coinbase paid entirely in cryptocurrency.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Aston Martin claimed a Formula One first on Friday in announcing a multiyear sponsorship with Coinbase paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

The exchange platform has become the team's official crypto partner.

Aston Martin said the sponsorship, the terms of which were not disclosed, would be paid to the team in USDC pegged 1:1 with the US dollar.

“This marks the first time any Formula One team has publicly announced the full payment of a partnership with a stablecoin like USDC,” it added.

Formula One teams have a number of cryptocurrency sponsorships, with crypto.com an official partner of the Liberty Media-owned sport.

IN PICS | Classic car fans flock to another successful George Old Car Show

The 28th George Old Car Show, held on February 8, attracted a large crowd to the Eden Technical High School grounds in central George in the Western ...
Motoring
1 day ago

‘Passing on the baton’: Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Horner praises Lawson for ‘elbows out’ US Grand Prix performance

Liam Lawson drew praise from Red Bull boss Christian Horner after the driver marked his return to Formula One for the first time in more than a year ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Court interpreter Lungiswa Ngaphi tells it like it is
A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC