Toyota to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over brake fluid leak

By Reuters - 11 February 2025 - 17:46
Toyota is recalling 106,061 US vehicles over a brake fluid leak that can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images

Toyota is recalling 106,061 US vehicles because of a brake fluid leak that can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

The recall affects certain 2024-2025 Tacoma four-wheel drive vehicles.

The clearance between the rear brake hose and wheel may allow mud and dirt to build up, which can damage the brake hose and lead to a brake fluid leak, the US car safety regulator said.

Dealers will replace both rear brake hoses free of charge, the NHTSA added.

