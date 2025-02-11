Toyota is recalling 106,061 US vehicles because of a brake fluid leak that can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.
The recall affects certain 2024-2025 Tacoma four-wheel drive vehicles.
The clearance between the rear brake hose and wheel may allow mud and dirt to build up, which can damage the brake hose and lead to a brake fluid leak, the US car safety regulator said.
Dealers will replace both rear brake hoses free of charge, the NHTSA added.
Toyota to recall more than 100,000 vehicles over brake fluid leak
Image: Harold Cunningham/Getty Images
