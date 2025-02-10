Motoring

Suzuki Swift gets dual-tone paint treatment

By Motoring Staff - 10 February 2025 - 17:52
Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl is one of the three new dual-tone paint options available on the Swift.
Image: Supplied

Suzuki is offering its fourth-generation Swift with the option of new dual-tone paintwork.

Available on GL, GL+ and GLX models, customers can choose from Arctic White Pearl and Black Pearl, Luster Blue Pearl and Black Pearl or Sizzling Red Pearl and Black Pearl. In each case, a contrasting coat of Black Pearl paint is applied to the hatch's roof and side mirrors. 

These dual-tone finishes complement the seven single-tone hues introduced at the Swift's launch in November last year: Luster Blue Pearl, Novel Orange Pearl, Black Pearl, Splendid Silver Pearl, Magma Grey Metallic, Sizzling Red Metallic and Arctic White Pearl. 

The three new dual-tone paint options are now available for order at all Suzuki dealers.

