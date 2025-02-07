Motoring

Tesla slaps price increase on US-market Model X cars

The manufacturer did not provide a reason for the price increase.

By Reuters - 07 February 2025 - 08:24
Tesla raised the US prices of its Model X cars by $5,000 on Thursday, according to its website.
Image: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Tesla raised the US prices of its Model X cars by $5,000 (R92,199) on Thursday, according to its website.

The Model X all-wheel drive will cost $84,990 (R1,567,959), a jump from its previous price of $79,990 (R1,475,715), the EV maker said, adding the plaid variant, which was priced at $94,990 (R1,752,518), will cost buyers $99,990 (R1,844,765).

In December, Tesla increased the US prices of its Model S cars by $5,000, and hiked rates of all of its models in Canada from February 1.

Tesla did not provide a reason for the price increase.

The company is working to reduce car production costs, and said in January the average cost of materials and labour for manufacturing its vehicles reached its lowest point in the fourth quarter due to a slump in raw material prices.

A group of SANDF soldiers has died in the DRC