FIRST DRIVE | New MG models deliver pleasant surprise
Chinese owners rebirth British stalwart
Image: Supplied
Automotive enthusiasts will know of the storied history boasted by Morris Garages (MG). But while the British marque is steeped in heritage, it had a tumultuous run, fated to be rescued by Chinese giant SAIC nearly two decades ago.
Some may recall the last comeback MG made around 2011, spearheaded by the medium-sized 6 sedan and fastback, followed up with the compact 3 hatchback. The fanfare was short-lived, with MG quietly exiting around 2015.
Well now, they are back. And this time – according to brand custodians – for good. We headed to the Western Cape last week to drive two of its new entries. The third, the Cyberster sports car, was on display duty only, but we anticipate a track session in the model soon.
Abroad, MG has a diverse range of models, including electric passenger cars that lay claim to having well-stocked trophy cabinets, lauded by critics in British and European markets.
Image: Supplied
But for its return to Mzansi, the company has opted to play things conservatively, with hopes pinned on two sensible prospects playing in the B- and C-segments respectively. First up is the ZS.
Priced competitively from R289,900 (Comfort) to R309,900 (Luxury); this model contends with rivals such as the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro.
One power-train services the range: a four-cylinder, normally aspirated petrol unit, displacing 84kW/150Nm and linked to a four-speed automatic. It is a basic pairing, but one that should offer a lengthy service life as a result of this simplicity.
From a visual standpoint, MG representatives tried to emphasise a British flavour to the design and execution. But it is very much Chinese, which is to say, derivative of more familiar vehicles. The front end, for instance, echoes the cues of the Mazda CX-3.
The cabin design has a dashboard and steering wheel reminiscent of Volkswagen products from a decade ago. No coincidence, as the SAIC firm has supply chain alignments with Volkswagen.
Generic styling aside, we were left with positive impressions after a drive. Interior materials are of a fair quality, road manners are as good as can be expected at the price and the power-train gets the job done.
Image: Supplied
Still, it is clear that the ZS is part of a crop of older MG offerings. The larger, pricier HS certainly puts a more sophisticated foot forward.
This model is intended to rival the Haval H6 and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max. It costs R499,900 (Comfort) while the Luxury trim goes for R534,900.
Stylistically, the HS has an angular theme, with sharp edges and an aggressive facial signature, with a grille possibly inspired by the Aston Martin DBX. Its rear lighting clusters were said to be themed on the pointy, glass-intensive structure of London's iconic Shard building.
Behind the wheel, it delivers premium veneers that make its occupants feel as if they are in something with a loftier price tag. The model rates highly for digitisation too, with a screen-intensive fascia and a bounty of driver assistance functions that can be intrusive at times. Luckily, they can be disabled, but must be done so every time you start the car.
Image: Supplied
Power comes from a 1.5-litre, turbocharged-petrol motor with four cylinders. It is good for 125kW/275Nm, coupled with a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic. Aside from initial lag on take-off, the unit proved sufficient through our route, spanning across the region's mountain passes. Driven spiritedly, the HS demonstrated composure and an overall pleasant character.
Both the ZS and HS carry a seven-year/200,000km warranty and five/year/90,000km service plan.
South African consumers' acceptance of Chinese brands has proven strong in recent years. MG might not be the quintessential popular British brand many recall, but the modern iteration of the automaker sells products that are bound to strike a chord with local consumers seeking the best value.
