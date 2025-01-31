Hamilton in Ferrari red is like seeing your ex ‘with a new friend’, says Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted it was a jolt to see the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari colours last week.
Hamilton shocked the Formula 1 world when the seven-time world champion signed with Ferrari last February. He went on to race for Mercedes in 2024 before officially ending his 12-year relationship with the team.
Images circulated last week of Hamilton posing in front of Enzo Ferrari's old house and in a Ferrari F40 supercar, along with pictures in his new red Ferrari colours.
"Yeah, it's a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it's all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend," Wolff told Sky Sports.
"I'm really happy for him, and I told him those pictures were iconic. That was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis."
Hamilton, 40, has been conducting test runs this week in Barcelona that included a crash in a 2023 spec car on Wednesday. Hamilton was not injured.
He is set to drive the 2025 model for the first time on February 19, with a preseason test in Bahrain scheduled for the next week. Hamilton is scheduled to make his team debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on the weekend of March 14 to 16.
