Ford has confirmed its return to top-tier prototype sports car racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027, aiming to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ford Performance will lead the factory-backed effort, marking the company’s first bid for overall victory at Le Mans since its dominant run in the late 1960s. Between 1966 and 1969, Ford secured four consecutive wins at the historic endurance race with its iconic GT40.
In recent years, the company has focused on class victories, winning with the Ford GT in 2016 and more recently with the Mustang GT3.
“We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford,” said Ford executive chair Bill Ford.
“You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans.
“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’.
“Ford has been synonymous with success on and off-track for decades and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge,” said Frédéric Lequien.
“To have at least 10 major automotive brands committed to the series’ top-tier in 2027 is testament to the championship’s stellar momentum and growth.”
Ford said additional details on its return will be shared later.
Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027
Performance division to lead factory-backed effort
Image: Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
