Congestion pricing cuts Manhattan traffic by one million vehicles

New York's congestion pricing has led to one million total fewer vehicles entering the busiest part of Manhattan and cut commuting times since the programme began on January 5, a transit agency said on Wednesday.
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said inbound trips times on all Hudson and East River crossings are now 10% to 30% faster or more, while bus service has also improved. Subway ridership has grown by 7.3% on weekdays and 12% on weekends over January 2024.
Under the programme, passenger vehicles are charged $9 (R166) during peak periods in Manhattan south of 60th Street. Trucks and buses pay up to $21,60 (R21.60). The fee, which is reduced by 75% at night, is designed to reduce traffic and raise billions to upgrade New York's subway and bus systems.
The MTA says an average of 490,000 vehicles have entered the toll zone each weekday, with another 63,000 vehicles staying on the excluded roadways around the zone and avoiding the toll.
The fee took effect after New Jersey failed to convince a judge to halt it. Last week, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy asked President Donald Trump to re-examine the federal government's approval of the congestion programme.
Charged via electronic licence plate readers, private cars pay once a day regardless of how many trips they make into the central business district.
A few other cities around the world already have congestion pricing systems. London, which implemented its system in 2003, now charges £15 (R346). Singapore and Sweden also have congestion pricing plans.
Before the fee, New York said more than 700,000 vehicles entered the Manhattan central business district daily, slowing traffic to around 11km/h on average, which is 23% slower than in 2010.
The city estimates the congestion charge will bring in $500m (R9.27bn) in its first year. New York governor Kathy Hochul said the money would underpin $15bn (R278.13bn) debt financing for mass transit capital improvements, with 80% of the money to be spent on the subway and bus system, and the other 20% spent on two commuter rail systems.
