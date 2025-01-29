PROFILE | Mpho Hlongwane driven by motor industry job creation

From an exciting career in the plants of brands such as Nissan and Ford, Mpho Hlongwane established her own successful motor industry enterprise. We caught up with the trailblazing entrepreneur, who founded MH Automotive Engineering. She shared her passion for creating employment and the journey towards achieving a PhD in engineering management.
Tell us about your background.
I was born in 1993 at Mamelodi Hospital. I'm the third child out of five raised by my dear mother who was a domestic worker. I started my schooling in 2000 and matriculated in 2009 at Central Secondary School Soshanguve, after skipping two grades (5 and 8). After matric, I went to study industrial engineering at the Tshwane University of Technology where I graduated with a National Diploma and Btech degree. I then decided to do a postgraduate diploma in business management and an MBA at Mancosa. I’m completing my PhD in engineering management at the University of Johannesburg.
Where did your career start?
I started in 2012 as engineering trainee at Logistics Transport Globally where I did my first six months of in-service training. I was then moved to the Automotive Leather Company where I completed my last six months of training before graduating.
Talk us through your journey in the motor industry.
After graduation, I got a job as a plant administrator at Plastic Omnium Auto Inergy then a year later I got promoted to a plant quality engineer position. Three years later, I decided to join Nissan where I worked as a quality improvement engineer for almost six years. Then I moved to Ford in Silverton where I was part of the team that launched the Ford Ranger and the VW Amarok as a process engineer on the production line that assembles the dashboard. After the launching of the new models, I found out about the Automotive Industry Development Centre Incubation Programme. I then decided to submit my profile and I got awarded a five-year business incubation contract, that is how MH Automotive Engineering was formed.
What does your business offer?
MH Automotive Engineering is a 2,000sqm factory located at Ford Incubation Centre in Silverton. Our main business operation is to assemble and sequence automotive exterior components that get fitted onto the Ford Ranger and VW Amarok.
What were the challenges in starting your own business and how did you overcome them?
I was fortunate to be part of an incubation programme, so the challenges were minimal. I got assistance from the AIDC in terms of all the administrative requirements of registering a business. They also provide training and shared services that take care of my company’s bookkeeping, payroll and HR. In terms of funding, I received my start-up working capital from my Tier 1 partner, Mothersons Module Engineering and technical support in terms of my day-to-day operations at the factory. Ford also played a huge role by providing us with a facility space to run our operations, a brand-new Ford Ranger that we use for running business errands and other resources through their enterprise supplier development programme.
Share the achievements and accolades you are most proud of.
In just over 18 months of trading as MH Automotive Engineering we created 70 jobs for young people living in Mamelodi and surrounding areas. In the same period, the company received recognition in national media. I have received a large number of accolades, such as:
- Winner of the Forty Under 40 SA award in the Automotive category.
- Winner of the Tshwane Women in Business Award for the Automotive category.
- Winner for Young Entrepreneur of the Year in Africa, Awarded by the Africa Women Innovation & Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF).
- Top III New Entrepreneur by the National Youth Development Agency at the Black Business Quarterly Awards.
- Top lll Women in STEM by the Womandla Foundation at Women in STEM awards.
- Top lll Rising Stars by Santam Insurance in partnership with Fairlady and True Love magazines.
- Finalist for the Young Emerging Leader award by the Female Founders Initiative Global in Dubai.
What ambitions are on the horizon for your next chapter of growth?
I’m looking forward to graduating with my PhD, It's been a long journey and I can't wait to see myself on the other side. In terms of business, I’m looking forward to seeing MH Automotive Engineering grow in the automotive industry as a supplier. It will enable us to create more jobs and in-service training opportunities to continue eradicating the unemployment of young people in SA.
What advice would you offer to young entrepreneurs with an eye on the automotive sector?
One thing I can say is that this is an industry that still has high barriers to entry. While you are still in the employment workforce strive to maintain good working relationships and learn as much as you can about the operations and management of the organisations in the automotive industry. Build up your personal and business profile that will set you apart from the rest. Then find a gap that you can fill and go for it. You might not succeed on your first attempt but keep trying, one day you will knock on the right door.
