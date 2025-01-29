For 2025, the Japanese firm sought to make mild revisions to its winning recipe. Updated visual cues and more specifications come in response to the onslaught from Chinese brands.
While Toyota acknowledged the rivalry, it said that its established reputation, wide dealership network and local parts supply would continue to hold the Corolla Cross in good stead.
Mechanically and under the skin, the model remains unchanged. The changes are limited to the surface, including new colour options – such as the signature desert gold, as well as a more assertive grille and sharper headlamp design. Oddly, no outward changes were applied to the spiffier GR-S version, purportedly because the brand wanted it to retain its already distinctive persona.
On the inside, buyers will notice smarter accents and more significantly, improved infotainment screens across the range – with larger displays and superior graphics.
The grade walk remains unaltered, with Xi at the bottom, Xs in the middle, Xr above and GR-S for those who want the simulation of a sporty feel. As before, there are two powertrains, using the same naturally aspirated, 1.8-litre petrol four-cylinder engine: one hybrid (90kW/142Nm); and one non-hybrid (103kW/172Nm).
The former derivative made its mark as the best-selling new energy vehicle (NEV) in the country, making partial electrification more accessible.
Our test drive spanned from Rosebank, Johannesburg, to the provincial outskirts in Muldersdrift, flirting with North West.
From slow town driving to freeway cruising and the gentle sweeps of countryside roads, we were remindedwhat an easygoing companion the Corolla Cross is.
This is a quirk-free motor vehicle that does exactly what is expected. Surefooted handling mannerisms, a confident steering setup, suspension tuned for comfort and good insulation levels make the larger Corolla pleasant in all settings.
LAUNCH | Why the '25 Toyota Corolla Cross will remain an SA favourite
Latest model builds on strengths with minor updates
Image: Supplied
Back in 2021, Toyota invited us to Gerotek testing facilities in Tshwane for a sneak peek at its Corolla Cross ahead of introduction.
Early production units were laid before us. But even more interesting was the attendance of old Corolla specimens from past years, part of the Toyota SA heritage fleet.
The brand wanted to remind us why the Corolla nameplate was so universally loved – setting the stage for the new direction envisaged by the C-segment Cross derivative.
From the petite '70s example that kicked off the Corolla genesis in Mzansi, to the more sophisticated, Lexus-influenced flavour of the mid-2000s model, all the way to the sharpened 12th generation hatchback of 2019, it was fascinating to see the evolution.
The Cross, built in the Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal plant, made quite a first impression too. It showed proper composure over a tough shakedown over the punishing handling circuits of Gerotek.
We felt a sense of patriotism, knowing that the local motor industry was capable of building vehicles of such a high calibre.
The Corolla Cross went on to be a great success for Toyota. In terms of critical acclaim, it won the SA Car of the Year competition for 2022. And from a sales perspective, its performance spoke for itself: this is the second best-selling passenger car in the land, one space behind the cheaper Volkswagen Polo and Polo Vivo siblings.
Image: Supplied
For 2025, the Japanese firm sought to make mild revisions to its winning recipe. Updated visual cues and more specifications come in response to the onslaught from Chinese brands.
While Toyota acknowledged the rivalry, it said that its established reputation, wide dealership network and local parts supply would continue to hold the Corolla Cross in good stead.
Mechanically and under the skin, the model remains unchanged. The changes are limited to the surface, including new colour options – such as the signature desert gold, as well as a more assertive grille and sharper headlamp design. Oddly, no outward changes were applied to the spiffier GR-S version, purportedly because the brand wanted it to retain its already distinctive persona.
On the inside, buyers will notice smarter accents and more significantly, improved infotainment screens across the range – with larger displays and superior graphics.
The grade walk remains unaltered, with Xi at the bottom, Xs in the middle, Xr above and GR-S for those who want the simulation of a sporty feel. As before, there are two powertrains, using the same naturally aspirated, 1.8-litre petrol four-cylinder engine: one hybrid (90kW/142Nm); and one non-hybrid (103kW/172Nm).
The former derivative made its mark as the best-selling new energy vehicle (NEV) in the country, making partial electrification more accessible.
Our test drive spanned from Rosebank, Johannesburg, to the provincial outskirts in Muldersdrift, flirting with North West.
From slow town driving to freeway cruising and the gentle sweeps of countryside roads, we were remindedwhat an easygoing companion the Corolla Cross is.
This is a quirk-free motor vehicle that does exactly what is expected. Surefooted handling mannerisms, a confident steering setup, suspension tuned for comfort and good insulation levels make the larger Corolla pleasant in all settings.
Image: Supplied
Of course, the fitment of a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with its well-documented acoustic signatures remains a lamentable part of the experience. But if you drive the vehicle with a lighter foot – so as not to wind the engine up – you could get around that pained drone.
Obviously, a lighter foot brings rewards to the economy. In the hybrid version, returns of under 5l/100km are not unrealistic.
Dimensionally, the five-seater Corolla Cross is an ideal size for the requirements of the average family. Its luggage compartment boasts a reasonable 440l capacity.
Locally built, with attractive styling, pleasant road manners, a spacious cabin and a proven reputation, the Corolla Cross remains a sensible prospect.
PRICING:
1.8 Xi: R414,800
1.8 Xs: R452,200
1.8 Xs HEV: R494,400
1.8 Xr: R501,500
1.8 GR-Sport: R518,200
1.8 Xr HEV: R545,200
1.8 GR-Sport HEV: R561,700
Pricing includes a three-year/100,000km warranty and a six-service/90,000km service plan. Hybrid models have a further eight-year/195,000km battery warranty.
Your guide to the new cars for 2025
Al-Rajhi triumphs in Dakar 2025 ahead of Lategan
These are SA’s top selling used cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos