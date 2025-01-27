Motoring

JLR makes big investment in custom car colours

British brand ploughs £65m towards offering buyers more individuality

By Reuters - 27 January 2025 - 10:00
JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.
JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.
Image: Supplied

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will invest £65m (R1.50bn) to expand its luxury paint services in the UK and Slovakia to meet increased demand for personalised cars from high-end clients, it said on Monday.

The luxury car maker joins rival Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, a unit of BMW, in trying to cash in on the trend.

JLR will more than double the capacity of its SV Bespoke Paint matching service, allowing Range Rover SV clients to paint their cars any colour, including those matching their private jets or yachts.

The company will open new paint facilities in Castle Bromwich, West Midlands and Nitra, Slovakia.

Rolls-Royce said earlier this month it will invest £300m (R6.92bn) to focus more on bespoke cars, featuring anything from gold sculptures to mother-of-pearl artwork.

Why Jaguar's brave new leap has cynics sneering

Pulling off a successful rebirth — especially if you are in the business of manufacturing and peddling cars — is no easy feat.
Motoring
2 months ago

Land Rover to enter Dakar Rally in 2026

Three-year factory racing programme will take on Dakar and the complete World Rally Raid Championship.
Motoring
3 weeks ago

REVIEW | Updated Land Rover Discovery Sport is pleasant but pricey

The birth of the Freelander gave Land Rover a boost towards the end of the '90s and into a new millennium.
Business
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Nine SANDF soldiers die in DRC
15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation