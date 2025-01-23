The cabin has been overhauled with reclining rear seats for added comfort and fresh seat trims featuring dark brown accents.
New Toyota Corolla Cross pricing and specs
Toyota South Africa has given its popular (more than 22,000 units were sold in 2024) Corolla Cross a facelift with revised exterior styling and a host of interior upgrades.
Key revisions take the shape of a new geometric front bumper and grille design, as well as redesigned headlamps. In XR and GR-S models, the latter feature sequential turn signals and uniquely shaped bi-beam LED lamps with crystal-like LED daytime running lights. Swing around to the rear of the crossover and you'll notice redesigned tail light clusters.
Other enhancements customers can look forward to include a sleek new carbon-neutral badge and the choice of two additional exterior colours: Brass Gold and Oxide Bronze.
The cabin has been overhauled with reclining rear seats for added comfort and fresh seat trims featuring dark brown accents.
Also present is an electric parking brake, USB-C ports, rear occupant detection and a larger, high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system with three customisable display options. Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Toyota says this system includes multitouch control with a soft-touch interface, improved Bluetooth connectivity and an enhanced end-user interface for a smoother experience. In the XR and GR-S models this key piece of tech is partnered with a new digital instrument cluster offering drivers heightened visibility and personalisation.
Kicking off the refreshed Corolla Cross line-up is the entry-level Xi model. Notable standard features include LED headlamps, ABS brakes with EBD, vehicle stability control, smart entry, cruise control, five airbags, an 8" display audio system, 4.2" digital display in the instrument cluster, two rear parking sensors and rear air conditioning ducts.
Next in line is the Corolla Cross Xs, which ups the ante with leather seats, a three-spoke leather steering wheel, 10" display audio system with wireless CarPlay, larger 7" digital display in the instrument cluster, dual zone air conditioning, a set of black roof rails and additional parking sensors (two front and four at the rear) for easier urban manoeuvring.
The flagship Corolla Cross XR and GR-S models bring more to the party with Toyota Safety Sense (adaptive cruise control, pre-crash with front cross traffic alert and lane keeping system with lane trace assist), automatic high beam lights, seven airbags, a 12.3" digital instrument display, electrochromatic rear view mirror, 360º view parking monitor and powered rear door with a kick sensor for hands-free stowage.
Powertrain options remain unchanged with customers able to choose between a naturally aspirated 1.8l four-cylinder petrol engine (103kW/172NM) and an ultra fuel-efficient 1.8l four-cylinder hybrid (90kW total system output). Both are paired to a CVT transmission.
Pricing for the new Toyota Corolla Cross range is as follows:
Pricing includes Toyota's standard six-service/90,000km service plan plus a three-year/100,000km warranty. Hybrid models carry an eight-year warranty on the battery.
Group motoring editor Denis Droppa attended the new Toyota Corolla Cross media launch on January 22. Watch this space for more information and driving impressions.
