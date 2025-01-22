Motoring

Your guide to the new cars for 2025

An A-to-Z overview of the latest releases

By Brenwin Naidu - 22 January 2025 - 07:50
Brenwin Naidu Motoring editor, reporter and presenter
The new Audi A5 will also serve as a replacement to the A4.
Image: Supplied

Sowetan Motoring approached SA's carmakers for their lists of upcoming releases.

Audi:

Facelifted iterations of the SQ7, SQ8, A3, S3 and RS3 are on the cards. All-new A5 and Q5 will join the range, with the latest RS Q8 Performance taking the flagship position. On the electric front, look out for the Q6 E-Tron.

BAIC:

The B30 SUV will expand the Chinese brand's line-up.

Bentley:

Thundering into SA this year are the new Continental GT and GTC models.

BMW:

A quiet year with just the 2 Series Gran Coupé imminent.

Chery:

This year sees the arrival of the updated Tiggo and Tiggo 8, with a new portfolio-topping Tiggo 9 on the cards.

The Basalt will offer a more stylish proposition to buyers in the budget segment.
Image: Supplied

Citroën:

Indian-made Basalt aims to give budget-conscious shoppers coupé-crossover swagger.

GAC:

The brand is considering model upgrades for the current range, as well as a new MPV and a new electric car.

GWM:

A new P300, diesel Tank 300 derivative and new Haval H6 will be added.

Hyundai:

Facelift will help the Tucson retain its freshness, while the Alcazar arrives to replace the Grand Creta.

Ineos:

The chassis cab derivative of the hardy Ineos Quartermaster will pander to the commercial sector.

Isuzu:

No new nameplates, but facelifts were confirmed.

JAC:

A plug-in hybrid derivative and six-speed manual option will be added to the T9 range. The T8 expands with a new 2.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine. The T6 2.8-litre TDI single-cab is set to join the range, in addition to the X200 EV 1.6-tonne bakkie.

Jaecoo's J6 is the brand's first electric model in the country.
Image: Supplied

Jaecoo:

Targeting the entry level market is the J5, to be followed by the J6, electric car. Popular J7 gains a plug-in hybrid derivative. Eyeing the luxury market is the J8.

Jeep:

The famed off-roader brand will offer buyers an updated Wrangler and Gladiator.

Jetour:

Boxy, upright and promising true off-road ability, the T1 and T2 will expand Jetour's sport-utility vehicle range.

Kia is readying its first bakkie, the Tasman, for the local market.
Image: Supplied

Kia:

Facelifts for the Sorento and Carnival are due. The Carens nameplate makes a return. Tasman – the first bakkie from Kia – is confirmed for the introduction.

Leapmotor:

Stellantis-aligned Chinese electric car firm debuts in Mzansi with the compact C10.

Lexus:

The GX, a swankier version of the Land Cruiser Prado, is expected.

Mahindra:

Expect updates for the long-standing, current Pik-Up, a 3X0 panel van and XUV700.

Maserati:

Look out for the new GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20 Cielo and GT2 Stradale.

V8 Mercedes-AMG fans will appreciate the GT63 SE.
Image: Supplied

Mercedes-Benz:

The new G-Class range kicks off the year. The two-door version of the GT63 SE should have V8 fans rejoicing. The SL63 is also imminent, in addition to the CLE53 and E53.

MG:

New compact crossovers, sport-utility vehicles and a sports car will spearhead the return of the Chinese-owned British marque.

Mini:

Aceman will be the first standalone electric nameplate for the Mini brand. A new Mini Convertible will also arrive this year.

Mitsubishi:

Outlander Sport, Xpander Cross, DST, Pajero Sport facelift and enhanced Outlander on the horizon.

Omoda:

The C9 is to be enhanced by the addition of a plug-in hybrid derivative. Bridging the gap between the C9 and junior C5 is the C7.

Opel:

Corsa Irmscher to draw on sporting heritage, new Frontera will be Opel's first electrified option in SA, latest Crossland and updated Mokka joins the range too.

Peugeot:

Impressive but underrated 2008 is set to gain a refresh this year.

Porsche's new 911 GTS is the first hybrid in the lineage.
Image: Supplied

Porsche:

2025 sees a focus on the 911 range, with the purist-slanted T derivative confirmed, in addition to the GTS.

Renault:

Look out for the new Duster, with updates for the Captur, Triber and Kiger on the cards. Arkana finally makes its way here. Poised to take a position above the Captur is the Renault Symbioz.

Toyota:

Mzansi's leading car brand kicks off with an update for the Corolla Cross. The updated GR Yaris – with an automatic gearbox, plus the addition of a Fortuner GR-S, will follow.

The Tayron, a more spacious iteration of the Tiguan, is due for SA in 2025.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen:

The 1.4-litre version of the Golf to be offered locally. Tayron, essentially a seven-seater iteration of the Tiguan, is confirmed. The Ford-based new Transporter range touches down this year.

Volvo:

Swedish marque places spotlight on its flagship model, with the all-new EX90 and updated XC90 imminent.

