Your guide to the new cars for 2025
An A-to-Z overview of the latest releases
Image: Supplied
Sowetan Motoring approached SA's carmakers for their lists of upcoming releases.
Audi:
Facelifted iterations of the SQ7, SQ8, A3, S3 and RS3 are on the cards. All-new A5 and Q5 will join the range, with the latest RS Q8 Performance taking the flagship position. On the electric front, look out for the Q6 E-Tron.
BAIC:
The B30 SUV will expand the Chinese brand's line-up.
Bentley:
Thundering into SA this year are the new Continental GT and GTC models.
BMW:
A quiet year with just the 2 Series Gran Coupé imminent.
Chery:
This year sees the arrival of the updated Tiggo and Tiggo 8, with a new portfolio-topping Tiggo 9 on the cards.
Image: Supplied
Citroën:
Indian-made Basalt aims to give budget-conscious shoppers coupé-crossover swagger.
GAC:
The brand is considering model upgrades for the current range, as well as a new MPV and a new electric car.
GWM:
A new P300, diesel Tank 300 derivative and new Haval H6 will be added.
Hyundai:
Facelift will help the Tucson retain its freshness, while the Alcazar arrives to replace the Grand Creta.
Ineos:
The chassis cab derivative of the hardy Ineos Quartermaster will pander to the commercial sector.
Isuzu:
No new nameplates, but facelifts were confirmed.
JAC:
A plug-in hybrid derivative and six-speed manual option will be added to the T9 range. The T8 expands with a new 2.5-litre, turbocharged diesel engine. The T6 2.8-litre TDI single-cab is set to join the range, in addition to the X200 EV 1.6-tonne bakkie.
Image: Supplied
Jaecoo:
Targeting the entry level market is the J5, to be followed by the J6, electric car. Popular J7 gains a plug-in hybrid derivative. Eyeing the luxury market is the J8.
Jeep:
The famed off-roader brand will offer buyers an updated Wrangler and Gladiator.
Jetour:
Boxy, upright and promising true off-road ability, the T1 and T2 will expand Jetour's sport-utility vehicle range.
Image: Supplied
Kia:
Facelifts for the Sorento and Carnival are due. The Carens nameplate makes a return. Tasman – the first bakkie from Kia – is confirmed for the introduction.
Leapmotor:
Stellantis-aligned Chinese electric car firm debuts in Mzansi with the compact C10.
Lexus:
The GX, a swankier version of the Land Cruiser Prado, is expected.
Mahindra:
Expect updates for the long-standing, current Pik-Up, a 3X0 panel van and XUV700.
Maserati:
Look out for the new GranTurismo, GranCabrio, MC20 Cielo and GT2 Stradale.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Porsche:
2025 sees a focus on the 911 range, with the purist-slanted T derivative confirmed, in addition to the GTS.
Renault:
Look out for the new Duster, with updates for the Captur, Triber and Kiger on the cards. Arkana finally makes its way here. Poised to take a position above the Captur is the Renault Symbioz.
Toyota:
Mzansi's leading car brand kicks off with an update for the Corolla Cross. The updated GR Yaris – with an automatic gearbox, plus the addition of a Fortuner GR-S, will follow.
Image: Supplied
Volkswagen:
The 1.4-litre version of the Golf to be offered locally. Tayron, essentially a seven-seater iteration of the Tiguan, is confirmed. The Ford-based new Transporter range touches down this year.
Volvo:
Swedish marque places spotlight on its flagship model, with the all-new EX90 and updated XC90 imminent.
