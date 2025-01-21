Motoring

WATCH | Unknown driver crashes Lando Norris’ Ferrari F40

No injuries reported in expensive accident

By Motoring Reporter - 22 January 2025 - 07:45

Lando Norris' recently purchased Ferrari F40 has been involved in an accident.

Recent social media video footage has emerged showing the McLaren Formula 1 driver's expensive (values range from R28m to R46m) classic Italian supercar losing control after exiting a corner and slamming backwards into a metal guardrail, causing substantial damage to the Ferrari's bodywork.

Fortunately the unknown driver was left unhurt and no other vehicles were involved. Norris, a Monte Carlo resident, was apparently in Dubai at the time of the incident. 

The last car to be personally signed-off by Enzo Ferrari before his death in 1988, the F40 is one of the most coveted vehicles of all time with only 1,311 units built from 1987 to 1992.

Penned by famed design house Pininfarina, its exotic Kevlar and carbon fibre body panels enshroud a 2.9l twin-turbocharged V8 engine making 352kW at 7,000rpm and 577Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. This is sent straight to the rear wheels via a basic - by modern standards - five-speed manual transmission without electronic driver aids. Accompanied by noticeable levels of turbo lag, the 1,254kg F40 was and continues to be a tricky thing to drive and will quickly savage the hand of those lacking in respect and/or driving talent. 

It goes without saying repairs to the damaged Ferrari won't be cheap, the bill likely seeing Norris being more discerning about who he lends his F40 to in future.

