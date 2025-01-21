Motoring

Rolls-Royce supplies creature comforts for endangered mammal

The initiative is part of Rolls-Royce's environmental partnership with the neighbouring Goodwood Estate

By Motoring Staff - 22 January 2025 - 07:45
The nest boxes are constructed from oak, which is legendary for its natural longevity, quarter-sawn to show off its beautiful grain patterns.
The nest boxes are constructed from oak, which is legendary for its natural longevity, quarter-sawn to show off its beautiful grain patterns.
Image: Supplied

Rolls-Royce apprentices have constructed and installed a series of bespoke nest boxes to support the hazel dormouse, one of the UK's most endangered mammals. This initiative is part of Rolls-Royce's environmental partnership with the neighbouring Goodwood Estate.

The hazel dormouse, a small mammal weighing approximately 25g, is native to Britain but has experienced significant population decline due to habitat loss and fragmentation. Research indicates that its numbers dropped by 52% between 2009 and 2018. The species is protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which prohibits harm to the animals or their shelters.

To design the nest boxes, the apprentices conducted research using online resources and consulted various wildlife trusts. The final product prioritised a balance between accessibility for dormice and protection from predators such as owls, badgers, and domestic cats. Durable and non-toxic materials, including oak and roofing felt, were selected to ensure longevity and year-round weather resistance.

The apprentices collaborated with the Goodwood Estate’s forestry team to understand the dormouse’s habitat preferences and determine optimal installation locations. The boxes were placed in woodland with hazel and other broadleaf species, featuring a dense understory of honeysuckle and ivy, which dormice use for climbing and shelter.

While there is no evidence yet of dormice in the area, the custom nest boxes are expected to help monitor and confirm their presence. This will enable targeted conservation efforts, including habitat enhancement and threat mitigation. Improved woodland management for dormice is anticipated to benefit other species in the ecosystem.

The Goodwood Estate team will oversee ongoing monitoring of the nest boxes to assess their effectiveness and adapt conservation strategies as needed.

One-off Rolls-Royce Phantom Goldfinger has a licence to thrill

Rolls-Royce revealed a custom one-off Phantom Extended on Friday that pays tribute to Goldfinger, Guy Hamilton’s classic 1964 James Bond film.
Motoring
2 months ago

Former Rolls-Royce designer Ian Cameron dies in robbery

Cameron died after being stabbed in an attack at his home in Germany
News
6 months ago

Putin gifts North Korea's Kim Jong Un a Russian limousine

Vladimir Putin gave Kim Jong Un a luxury Russian Aurus limousine as a gift because the North Korean leader liked the car when the Russian president ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

15 bodies, 56 zama zamas extracted in rescue operation
Class of 2024 breaks all matric records