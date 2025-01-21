CONSUMER | Owner battles for new Kia's clutch fix

Gideon Teffo's excitement at the prospect of a new car in December turned to despair before the start of 2025.
Teffo purchased a Kia Sonet 1.5 LS from Kia East Rand, the vehicle was a 2024 registration and indicated 60km on its odometer at the time of collection.
That was on December 23. On New Year's Eve the vehicle left her and her husband stranded, with the car requiring a tow to the nearest dealership – Kia Mokopane in Limpopo. Her husband was driving the car at the time of the breakdown.
After an inspection, a failed clutch was found to be responsible for the immobile Sonet.
She was told by Kia Mokopane that “the damage was due to external factors” while Kia East Rand echoed that the clutch failure was a result of driver abuse – leaving her liable for the repair costs, voiding a potential warranty claim.
The Kia Sonet is sold with a five-year/unlimited mileage warranty.
“Note the clutch burnt on the ninth day after the purchase – I am not a first-time manual driver,” Teffo said.
She also owns a Kia Seltos with a manual transmission, which she claims has served her hassle-free during the past five years of driving.
Teffo queried the point of “external factors” alleged by the dealership and requested a full diagnostic report on record.
No report was given – just pictures of the clutch assembly which were purported to be evidence of the alleged abuse. She received a quotation to an amount in excess of R11,000 to have the clutch replaced.
Frustrated with the situation, the owner took to social media to voice her concerns, making contact with us on January 8. Teffo wanted the selling dealership to cancel the finance contract for the Sonet.
We approached Kia Motors SA for comment on Teffo's complaint. The manufacturer asked for time as the necessary processes took place.
On January 17, PR, communications and events manager Toni Herbst provided feedback.
“I can confirm that our aftersales team has resolved the matter directly with the customer, we have also provided the customer with a loan vehicle while attending to the repair,” said Herbst.
Following up this week, Teffo confirmed she was given a Kia Picanto courtesy vehicle, but did not receive confirmation as to when her Sonet would be repaired.
She said she was not given a reason for the turnaround in the decision to address the clutch under warranty. “I can't say I'm happy; they say they're fixing the car, but it gave me problems within nine days, so am I still comfortable keeping this car? What could go wrong next?”
CONSUMER | Owner battles for new Kia's clutch fix
New Sonet left owner stranded
Image: Supplied
