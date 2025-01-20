Motoring

WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the Volkswagen Tiguan

Latest model brings notable improvements in most areas

By Ignition TV - 20 January 2025 - 11:30

Join Ignition TV presenters Brenwin Naidu and Ziphorah Masethe as they test the latest third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan. 

