EXTENDED REVIEW | Looking back on a month with the Lexus NX 450h+

Hybrid technology is no longer the novel and somewhat gimmicky prospect it once was. The genre has evolved considerably over the years. And virtually all carmakers worth mentioning have some strategy involving petrol-electric powertrains. Lexus was an early adopter, taking hybrid offerings to market before its German competitors.
Last year the Japanese luxury brand introduced two new plug-in hybrid derivatives to Mzansi: the NX and RX, both donning the 450h+ moniker. We spent a 1,300km test period with the former, compact model.
At R1,336,300 it represents the top of the NX range. In typical Lexus fashion, the model is generously equipped as standard, with no optional extras to specify. The fitment of the F-Sport package enlivens an already spiffy design, with 20-inch wheels and more aggressive aerodynamic elements. In its signature shade of blue, the NX certainly turned heads.
But occupants grasp a deeper understanding of that Lexus magic. The cabin has a cosseting feel, with a stylish execution and top-tier materials. It feels properly premium. And those more partial to tradition will appreciate the retention of physical switchgear, instead of capacitive surfaces and a gluttony of screens. Now that is not to say the NX is not suitably digitised for the modern era. But it strikes a nice balance.
We enjoyed the sculpted seats, as well as the black-on-red leather upholstery scheme. Interestingly, while the front seats are ventilated, they do not offer a heating function. The steering wheel is heated however.
On the list of amenities is a sunroof, electric seat adjustment, a sizeable 14-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation and voice recognition.
Being replete with the Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 suite of driver assistance features, it packs adaptive cruise control, as well as a cornering assist function that is tangible as it nudges the steering back between the painted lines of the road. Some aspects of the collision-prevent system appear hyperactive though. When reversing, for example, the Lexus seemed to panic and slam on brakes if even the slightest movement in the periphery was detected. Better safe than sorry, perhaps.
EXTENDED REVIEW | Looking back on a month with the Lexus NX 450h+
Plug-in hybrid SUV brings real-world benefits
Image: Supplied
Image: Suppled
It takes some time to get accustomed to the digital rearview mirror (you can switch to standard glass mode); but the benefits are clear, especially in dark, inclement weather.
Despite the hybrid powertrain and its additional elements, boot space remains unchanged from the standard NX, at 520l.
So the NX sure looks the part and delivers the goods where interior sophistication and features are concerned. But what about its hybrid componentry?
Happily, we can report that the setup works rather well in the real world. The NX 450h+ relies on a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol, two electric motors (front and rear axle) and an 18.1kWh battery. This makes for a combined power output of 227kW. Lexus claims the torque figure is also 227Nm. On a full charge, the manufacturer quotes an electric range of 66.5km. We saw 55km during our test period. You can plug the Lexus in at home or a public charging facility.
But you can also keep the battery topped up by driving in a dedicated charge mode, which sets the engine into action. Supplemented the charge setting is full EV mode and HV (hybrid vehicle) mode, deploying the engine and battery in tandem.
If you plug the vehicle in and top the battery up daily, you could well create a scenario where you spare use of the engine almost entirely.
There is no interruption or sudden, perceptible shift as the NX transitions between engine and electric power. Without a doubt, however, the weakest link in the recipe is the continuously-variable transmission. The painful drone of a straining engine under hard acceleration is truly unflattering to a car with such a premium constitution.
Image: Supplied
In electric mode, we achieved an average electricity consumption of 22.8kWh/100km. Driven in charge mode (using engine power in isolation); average consumption was indicated at 6.8l/100km. Still fair considering that the weight and size of the vehicle, as well as its sporty constitution. One would be hard-pressed to achieve similar in a non-hybrid, turbocharged-petrol contender with a 2.0-litre displacement.
There is another ace under the vehicle's sleeve: unlikely sprinting abilities. The manufacturer claims a 0-100km/h time of 6.1 seconds. Which seems believable, hustling away under hard acceleration, from a non-functional set of Johannesburg robots.
