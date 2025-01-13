Stylistically, the model is also significant as it ushers in the next evolution of the brand’s “Soul of Motion” design philosophy. Its smooth, flowing lines and bold features were intended to give a strong yet refined presence.
Standout design details include frameless doors, a bold lighting signature and integrated door handles. At the front the new glowing signature wing lights around the grille. It features dynamic illumination, which makes the wings appear to flutter when the car is charging, while the lighting also indicates charge status. The 19-inch wheels were aerodynamically optimised, with flat black surfaces. Another unique feature is the electronically extendable rear spoiler.
Mazda reveals sleek new 6e in Brussels
Five-door fastback has a standard range of 482km
Image: Supplied
Mazda took the wraps off the latest model in its battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio this week.
Dubbed the 6e, the newcomer is a stylish hatchback with a fastback silhouette. It debuted at the Brussels Motor Show and will go on sale in Europe this year. Local introduction plans are yet to be confirmed. Abroad, the 6e bolsters the existing 6 internal combustion range. Some might recall that the previous iteration of the Mazda 6 was offered in Mzansi, discontinued during the last decade as a result of the declining saloon market.
But perhaps a reintroduction – especially with the prospect of a BEV powertrain – could help the model find a new niche. The model will be available with either a 68.8kWh or 80kWh battery. The 68.8kWh version offers a range of up to 482km and with 200kW DC charging it charges from 10 to 80 percent in 22 minutes, meaning a range of 233km can be added in 15 minutes. The electric motor delivers 189kW for a 0-100km/h performance of 7.6 seconds.
For customers prioritising longer range usage, the 80kWh version enables a range of up to 555km and with 179kW reaches 100km/h in 7.8 seconds. Both versions produce the same 320Nm of torque with a rear-wheel drive layout. The longer range 80kWh Mazda 6e will charge from 10 to 80 percent in 45 minutes and like the smaller battery version supports DC rapid charging.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Inside, the Mazda 6e’s cabin abounds with natural light, thanks to a panoramic roof. The interior is inspired by the Japanese concept of “Ma” which emphasises the beauty of space and the floating centre console and instrument panel enhance this sense of lightness. Premium materials feature throughout both the available trim levels: Takumi and Takumi Plus. Takumi models will feature beige or black artificial leather, while Takumi Plus offers premium tan Nappa leather.
The smart driver-focused cockpit features a 14.6-inch touchscreen and a 10.2-inch instrument set, complemented by an augmented reality head-up display. Bolstering the practicality of the vehicle’s five-door layout is a 330l rear boot, as well as a 70l frontal compartment where an engine would have otherwise been.
