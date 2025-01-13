The 2025 instalment of the prestigious World Car Awards draws closer to the main event at the New York auto show in April.
This week, the committee revealed its top 10 finalists in contention for the overall title of World Car of the Year, as well as the top five contenders vying for category wins.
Sponsored by braking components manufacturer Brembo, the 2025 World Car finals sees a jury of 96 distinguished motoring journalists from 30 countries, determining the winners by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work.
Sowetan and Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu is among three South Africans representing the country on this panel.
For the ultimate title of World Car of the Year, there were as many as 52 models on the initial list, with 10 remaining after the voting processes for the top prize: the Audi A5/S5, BMW X3, Ford Mustang, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3, Mini Cooper Electric, Suzuki Swift, Toyota Camry, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Volkswagen Tiguan.
2025 World Car Awards finalists announced
Humble hatches and swanky electrics among contenders going for top honours
Image: Supplied
The 2025 instalment of the prestigious World Car Awards draws closer to the main event at the New York auto show in April.
This week, the committee revealed its top 10 finalists in contention for the overall title of World Car of the Year, as well as the top five contenders vying for category wins.
Sponsored by braking components manufacturer Brembo, the 2025 World Car finals sees a jury of 96 distinguished motoring journalists from 30 countries, determining the winners by secret ballot based on their evaluation of each eligible vehicle as part of their professional work.
Sowetan and Sunday Times Lifestyle Motoring editor Brenwin Naidu is among three South Africans representing the country on this panel.
For the ultimate title of World Car of the Year, there were as many as 52 models on the initial list, with 10 remaining after the voting processes for the top prize: the Audi A5/S5, BMW X3, Ford Mustang, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3, Mini Cooper Electric, Suzuki Swift, Toyota Camry, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Image: Supplied
There were 31 vehicles on the semi-finalist rundown for World Electric Vehicle. The top five is: Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3, Porsche Macan Electric, Volkswagen ID.Buzz and Volvo EX90.
Ten vehicles competed for honours in the 2025 World Luxury Car category this year. The top five finalists are: Lexus GX, Porsche Macan, Porsche Panamera, Volkswagen ID.Buzz and Volvo EX90.
The World Performance Car segment saw a total of 17 competitors. The chosen five finalists are: Bentley Continental GT Speed, BMW M5, Ford Mustang, Porsche 911 Carrera GTS and Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.
A dozen models were named on the initial list for World Urban Car. The top five are: BYD Seagull/Dolphin Mini, Hyundai Inster, Mini Cooper, Mini Cooper Electric and Suzuki Swift.
Image: Supplied
Finally, there is also a World Car Design of the Year award. The five finalists for this honour are: MG Windsor EV, Kia EV3, Mini Cooper, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and Volkswagen ID.Buzz.
March 4 sees the announcement of the top three in the world finalists. The winners will be revealed on April 16.
2025 World Car Awards journey begins
FEATURE | Diary of a Cars Awards 2025 juror
FEATURE | Finding SA's 2024 Car of the Year
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos