SA new car market dipped further in 2024

The new vehicle market hasn’t been able to recover to the 2019 pre-pandemic level in four years and a return is likely to be delayed for another year.
This was confirmed by SA's automotive business council Naamsa, commenting on the release of December's new vehicle sales results and the overall performance for 2024.
“New vehicle sales in 2024 fell compared to 2023, even though the last quarter of 2024 was promising,” the organisation said.
The new vehicle market registered its third consecutive month of year-on-year increase in December 2024, with aggregate industry new vehicle sales at 41,273 units recording an increase of 1,011 vehicles or a gain of 2.5% compared to the total new vehicle sales of 40,262 units during the corresponding month 2023.
While the December 2024 new passenger car market reflected a year-on-year volume increase of 8.2%, light commercial vehicles showed a loss of 10.3%. Sales of medium commercial vehicles increased year-on-year by 7.6% while heavy commercial vehicles and buses decreased by 11.8%.
In 2024 overall, new vehicle sales decreased by 3.0% to 515,712 units compared to the 531,775 units sold in 2023.
At the onset of 2024, the new vehicle market was 0,9% below the pre-pandemic level of 536,612 units in 2019. The industry anticipated a year of two halves with a taxing first half of the year and with brighter economic prospects and an upswing in new vehicle sales during the second half of the year, which did not materialise.
“New vehicle sales remained under pressure in 2024, continuing to reflect a shift in the matrix with various new entrants in the domestic market, in particular Chinese brands, offering options at the more affordable end of the pricing spectrum as consumers battled a tough economic climate,” said Naamsa.
For the first time since the pandemic in 2020, vehicle exports declined in 2024, to 308,830 units, down by a substantial 22,8% compared to the record performance of 2023 when the industry exported 399,594 units.
Naamsa cited various factors impacted the plummeting in vehicle exports, including a slowdown in demand in the EU, the domestic automotive industry’s key export region, due to low economic growth, stricter emission rules and competition from cheaper electric vehicle imports from China in the region, as well as the timing effect of new model introductions in the domestic market by a major exporting OEMs.
Naamsa expressed optimism for the year ahead, predicting that further interest rate cuts and improvements in the country’s key economic indicators, could lead to more favourable environment.
The top-selling manufacturers in December 2024:
1. Toyota: 11,422 units
2. Volkswagen Group: 4,832 units
3. Suzuki: 4,514 units
4. Hyundai: 2,826 units
5. Ford: 2,607 units
6. Chery: 1,867 units
7. Great Wall Motors: 1,686 units
8. Kia: 1,496 units
9. Isuzu: 1,364 units
10. Renault: 1,105 units
SA new car market dipped further in 2024
Optimistic predictions failed to materialise
Image: Supplied
The new vehicle market hasn’t been able to recover to the 2019 pre-pandemic level in four years and a return is likely to be delayed for another year.
This was confirmed by SA's automotive business council Naamsa, commenting on the release of December's new vehicle sales results and the overall performance for 2024.
“New vehicle sales in 2024 fell compared to 2023, even though the last quarter of 2024 was promising,” the organisation said.
The new vehicle market registered its third consecutive month of year-on-year increase in December 2024, with aggregate industry new vehicle sales at 41,273 units recording an increase of 1,011 vehicles or a gain of 2.5% compared to the total new vehicle sales of 40,262 units during the corresponding month 2023.
While the December 2024 new passenger car market reflected a year-on-year volume increase of 8.2%, light commercial vehicles showed a loss of 10.3%. Sales of medium commercial vehicles increased year-on-year by 7.6% while heavy commercial vehicles and buses decreased by 11.8%.
In 2024 overall, new vehicle sales decreased by 3.0% to 515,712 units compared to the 531,775 units sold in 2023.
At the onset of 2024, the new vehicle market was 0,9% below the pre-pandemic level of 536,612 units in 2019. The industry anticipated a year of two halves with a taxing first half of the year and with brighter economic prospects and an upswing in new vehicle sales during the second half of the year, which did not materialise.
“New vehicle sales remained under pressure in 2024, continuing to reflect a shift in the matrix with various new entrants in the domestic market, in particular Chinese brands, offering options at the more affordable end of the pricing spectrum as consumers battled a tough economic climate,” said Naamsa.
For the first time since the pandemic in 2020, vehicle exports declined in 2024, to 308,830 units, down by a substantial 22,8% compared to the record performance of 2023 when the industry exported 399,594 units.
Naamsa cited various factors impacted the plummeting in vehicle exports, including a slowdown in demand in the EU, the domestic automotive industry’s key export region, due to low economic growth, stricter emission rules and competition from cheaper electric vehicle imports from China in the region, as well as the timing effect of new model introductions in the domestic market by a major exporting OEMs.
Naamsa expressed optimism for the year ahead, predicting that further interest rate cuts and improvements in the country’s key economic indicators, could lead to more favourable environment.
The top-selling manufacturers in December 2024:
1. Toyota: 11,422 units
2. Volkswagen Group: 4,832 units
3. Suzuki: 4,514 units
4. Hyundai: 2,826 units
5. Ford: 2,607 units
6. Chery: 1,867 units
7. Great Wall Motors: 1,686 units
8. Kia: 1,496 units
9. Isuzu: 1,364 units
10. Renault: 1,105 units
BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda
European car sales fall in November, led by France and Italy: ACEA
These were South Africa’s top-selling car brands in November
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos