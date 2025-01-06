Land Rover to enter Dakar Rally in 2026

JLR will enter the 2026 Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) as a works team with a Land Rover Defender.
The three-year Defender works programme will consist of a two car entry across the full five rounds of the W2RC, with a third car participating each year in Dakar, the championship’s premier event.
From 2026 to 2028, Defender vehicles will compete in the FIA’s stock category for production-based vehicles. The regulations in the category will be updated in 2026, making it more competitive and the perfect platform to demonstrate the extreme capability and durability of Defender, said Land Rover.
Mark Cameron, Defender MD, said: “Dakar 2025 has begun. Defender is already here showcasing its capability and durability through our official car partnership, but to know in 12 months we’ll be back with a three car Defender works team entry at the beginning of a full FIA World Rally Raid Championship campaign is incredibly exciting. We have chosen to compete in the ‘Stock’ category to showcase the toughness and dependability of the production Defender.
“There’s much work to do over the next 12 months, but with Defender works programme testing and development well under way, the team is embracing the ultimate motorsport adventure that lies ahead from 2026.”
While Defender will not compete in Dakar until 2026, it is playing a role as the official vehicle partner to the 2025 event, which is taking place in Saudi Arabia from January 3 to 17. A fleet of 20 Defenders is supporting the event transporting race officials and VIP media.
