EXTENDED TEST INTRODUCTION | Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 3,200km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,315km
PRAISES: Dazzling looks, luxurious cabin, acceleration that surprises hot hatchback drivers.
GRIPES: A car this premium, at this price, deserves better than a continuously-variable transmission.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7l/100km (indicated in hybrid mode)
EXTENDED REVIEW | Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport joins our fleet
The medium-sized, premium PHEV SUV arena is a particular niche
Lexus was among pioneers of the premium SUV genre with the RX in 1998. Its only real competitor then was the Mercedes-Benz ML-Class — with Audi and BMW still readying their contenders.
Fast-forward to 2024 and the SUV market is booming, with niches and variations across just about every size category. The upmarket Japanese brand shifted accordingly over the years to cater to demand. It covers the bases with the junior UX, while the RX nameplate is still alive and well, topped by the LX flagship. Next year the GX, based on the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, is imminent.
In the middle sits the NX, which rivals the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class and Volvo XC60, but if you want the benefit of plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technology your only options are the BMW, Lexus or Volvo.
This December Lexus offered its NX 450h+ derivative for a month-long extended test. The model was introduced in August and carries a price tag of R1,336,200 sold by default in high-grade F-Sport trim. That means a more aggressive exterior attitude than the EX and SE versions, bolstered by a cabin with racy overtures.
For reference, the equivalent BMW X3 30e xDrive starts at R1,260,000 but the M Sport version of that goes for R1,310,000. The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge ranges from R1,314,000 in basic trim to R1,390,000 in highest-grade Ultimate Bright guise.
The medium-sized, premium PHEV SUV arena is a particular niche. Buyers eyeing this category are undoubtedly already well-versed in the benefits: the prospect of full-electric propulsion supported by an internal combustion engine for long-distance trips.
If you keep your finger on the pulse of the motoring scene, you might be aware of the existence of Toyota's RAV4 PHEV, which costs R980,000. It uses the same powertrain as the Lexus. We also conducted a month-long evaluation with this model in 2022, before the Japanese firm officially decided to introduce it to the market. Its efficient powertrain and punchy performance (with sprint times besting that of certain hot hatchbacks) were endearing traits.
So with the Lexus you get those perks as well as the benefits of a more luxurious, sophisticated overall makeup. Though it was first launched in 2022, the NX remains visually striking, standing out among its sober Teutonic peers. The fitment of F-Sport regalia enhances the pizazz, comprising a pointier body-kit, aerodynamic elements and 235/50/20 multi-spoke wheels.
Refinement has always been an undisputed hallmark of Lexus models and you can feel that distinct sense of plushness the moment you plant your backside into the contoured front seats. Mirroring the F-Sport exterior garb is a livelier cabin execution with two-tone upholstery, red stitching, aluminium pedals and a chunky three-spoke steering wheel. It feels quite snug.
The huge screen — though boasting a wonderfully clear display — seems comically oversized in relation to the otherwise sleek interior theme. Still, its touchscreen functionality trumps the old Lexus mouse pad conduit. We look forward to delving into the full suite of capabilities offered by the infotainment system this month.
The most crucial aspect of the NX 450h+ is its powertrain. At the heart of it is an uncomplicated petrol motor, displacing 2.5l with four cylinders.
EXTENDED TEST INTRODUCTION | Lexus NX 450h+ F Sport
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 3,200km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 3,315km
PRAISES: Dazzling looks, luxurious cabin, acceleration that surprises hot hatchback drivers.
GRIPES: A car this premium, at this price, deserves better than a continuously-variable transmission.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7l/100km (indicated in hybrid mode)
