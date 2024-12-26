Motoring

Russian car production up 39.3% year on year in January-November: Rosstat

By Reuters - 26 December 2024 - 09:32
Russia's federal statistics service Rosstat says Russia increased production of passenger cars in January-November by 39.3% year on year to 679,000 vehicles.
Image: truecash2012 / 123rf

