Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The luxury car brand Lexus will be produced in Shanghai, according to the Nikkei.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Toyota to build new factory to produce EVs in China: Nikkei
Image: Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
Toyota has decided to build a new factory to produce electric vehicles in China, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.
The luxury car brand Lexus will be produced in Shanghai, according to the Nikkei.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos