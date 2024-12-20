Motoring

Tesla recalls nearly 700,000 vehicles over tyre pressure monitoring system

By Reuters - 21 December 2024 - 10:06
The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (pictured) vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.
The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck (pictured) vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.
Image: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Tesla said on Friday it was recalling 694,304 vehicles in the US due to an issue with the tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

The TPMS warning light may not remain illuminated between drive cycles, failing to warn the driver of low tyre pressure, according to a recall acknowledgment notice.

The problem could result in drivers using the vehicle with improperly inflated tyres, increasing the risk of a crash, the notice said.

The issue, affecting some Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles, will be resolved with an over-the-air software update, Tesla said.

Its vehicles accounted for 21% of all US recalls in the first three quarters of the year, according to recall management firm BizzyCar. However, most issues for the brand's cars were usually resolved with over-the-air software updates.

Tesla recalled 1,858,774 vehicles in the September quarter, the highest in the US, but issues in all of them could be rectified through software updates.

The company recalled 2,400 Cybertruck units in the US in November because a faulty part could lead to a loss of power and increase the risk of a crash, marking the sixth such move for its electric pickup truck this year.

European car sales fall in November, led by France and Italy: ACEA

New car sales growth in Europe turned negative again in November after showing a meagre growth in October, weighed by sharp declines in France and ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Xiaomi to launch its first SUV in 2025

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi said on Monday it expects to launch its first SUV, the YU7, next June or July as it ventures deeper into China's ...
Motoring
1 week ago

GM laying off nearly 1,000 workers: source

General Motors is laying off nearly 1,000 workers worldwide, mostly in the US, as it looks to streamline operations, a source told Reuters on Friday.
Motoring
1 month ago

BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda

China's top electric vehicle producer BYD is set to show further market share gains when November vehicle sales data is released on Monday, putting ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

DBE Minister, Siviwe Gwarube to address commencement of BELA Act recommendations
ANC briefing on full implementation of the BELA bill