Honda, Nissan move to deepen ties, sources say, including possible merger

Honda and Nissan are in talks to deepen ties, two people said on Wednesday, including a possible merger, the clearest sign yet of how Japan's once seemingly unbeatable auto industry is being reshaped by challenges from Tesla and Chinese rivals.

A combined Honda and Nissan would create a $54 billion company with annual output of 7.4 million vehicles, making it the world's third-largest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota and Volkswagen.

The two firms had already forged a strategic partnership in March to cooperate in electric vehicle development, but Nissan's deepening financial and strategic trouble in recent months has added more urgency for closer cooperation with larger rival Honda.

Nissan announced a $2.6 billion cost savings plan last month that includes cutting 9,000 jobs and 20% of its global production capacity, as slumping sales in China and the US led to a 85% plunge in second-quarter profit.

“This deal appears to be more about bailing out Nissan, but Honda itself is not resting on its laurels,” said Sanshiro Fukao, executive fellow at Itochu Research Institute. “Honda's cash flow is set to deteriorate next year and its EVs haven't been going so well.”

Shares of Nissan closed nearly 24% higher in Tokyo trade on Wednesday, while shares of Honda, whose market value of $43 billion is more than four times bigger than that of Nissan, declined 3%. Shares of Mitsubishi gained nearly 20%.

The automakers have been grappling with challenges from EV makers, particularly in China, where BYD and others have surged ahead.