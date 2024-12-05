Motoring

Electrogenic launches electric conversion kit for Mazda MX-5

05 December 2024 - 17:26
Thomas Falkiner Motoring writer
The ‘plug and play’ package delivers 120kW and more than 240km of real-world range.
UK-based EV technology firm Electrogenic has introduced a new electrification kit designed for the first-generation Mazda MX-5.

The "plug-and-play" package allows owners to convert their petrol-powered roadsters to electric while preserving the car's original structure.

The kit includes a 42kWh battery pack, split between the front under the lightweight aluminium bonnet and the space previously occupied by the fuel tank. Despite the changes, the boot remains unaffected, retaining its original storage capacity.

A compact motor, producing 120kW, powers the car through a single-speed fixed-ratio gearbox. This set-up delivers 2,500Nm of torque at the rear wheels (310Nm at the crank). The conversion works for both manual and automatic MX-5 models, and since no structural modifications are required, the process is entirely reversible.

CCS rapid charging enables a full recharge in about an hour.
The electrified MX-5 weighs about 1,100kg, just 100kg more than the original. Weight distribution remains the same, while the power-to-weight ratio improves by 21%. Performance figures include a 0-100km/h time of six seconds and a top speed of 185km/h.

Drivers can choose between Eco, Normal and Sport modes and benefit from variable regenerative braking to assist the standard discs. The car offers a maximum range of more than 240km, with CCS rapid charging enabling a full recharge in about an hour.

