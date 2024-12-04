REVIEW | GWM Tank 500 wields presence and upmarket persona

Hitting the unlock button sees the electric deployment of running boards on either side, folding out and retracting, like those featured on a top-grade Range Rover. With a sizeable ground clearance of 224mm, the Tank 500 is a vehicle that occupants quite literally climb up into. Dimensionally, it occupies quite a portion, boasting a length of 5,078mm, height of 1,905mm and width of 1,934mm. In certain lots the vehicle feels slightly too big for the parking bays.
Great Wall Motors (GWM) is a true stalwart among Chinese car brands in Mzansi. The company has been selling its wares here for 16 years and in recent times, expanded to include further brands under its umbrella.
By now you are familiar with the likes of Haval, whose Jolion and H6 have become popular sights on the roads. There is also the P-Series arm specialising in bakkies. Ora is the electric car division and Tank caters for those who want statement-making sport-utility vehicle options.
There are two products in the range, the Tank 300 which we tested earlier this year and the Tank 500 which was recently introduced, the subject of this evaluation.
Never before has GWM played in such an upmarket arena. The Tank 500 aims to appeal to families wanting a spacious, capable SUV, that looks at home in swanky environments but can hold its own when pointed towards the great outdoors.
It is possibly no coincidence that the model resembles a previous generation Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. But with a dollop of bold, in-your-face American-influenced traits, including a massive chrome grille and 20-inch alloys that sparkle in the sunlight. People take notice of the swaggering SUV.
The seven-seater model is sold in one derivative and model grade, that is the 2.0T HEV Ultra Luxury, yours for R1,222,900. The HEV component of its handle denotes the inclusion of hybrid power-train technology – which we will get to in a bit. Pricing is inclusive of a seven-year/200,000km warranty, eight-year/150,000km battery warranty and five-year/75,000km service plan.
Though it is eyeing the premium end in the market, the value-for-money aspect is very much a part of the Tank 500's strategy. Bear in mind that similar money would get you into smaller German offerings without the off-road capability or grocery list of standard amenities boasted by the Chinese option.
Hitting the unlock button sees the electric deployment of running boards on either side, folding out and retracting, like those featured on a top-grade Range Rover. With a sizeable ground clearance of 224mm, the Tank 500 is a vehicle that occupants quite literally climb up into. Dimensionally, it occupies quite a portion, boasting a length of 5,078mm, height of 1,905mm and width of 1,934mm. In certain lots the vehicle feels slightly too big for the parking bays.
Its claims of luxury are convincing from behind the wheel. The comfortable, generously-padded seats are upholstered in soft hide, with the same material lining the dashboard, punctuated by precise stitching. Dark, timber-like inlays decorate the fascia and doors. And for the most part, the switchgear operates with a level of tactility that exudes quality. Yes, you could quite happily describe the cabin of the GWM Tank 500 as premium.
From a features perspective, it packs just about every amenity members of a discerning family would appreciate. A massive 14.6-inch central screen handles infotainment, supported by a digital instrument cluster and head-up display. The Infinity audio system, with a dozen speakers, pumps out an electric variety of genres with clarity. It also features a panoramic sunroof. And those front seats treat driver and passenger to an eight-way massage function.
The driver is assisted by an assortment of aids, from a 360-degree camera function, to autonomous cruise control. But as is the case with many Chinese vehicles boasting a richness of driver assistance functions, the errant, persistent chimes can be intrusive.
Boot space is a useful 795l, which extends to 1,459l with both rear rows folded. The swing-out tailgate, on which the spare wheel is fixed, can make life tricky when shopping – especially if you like to reverse park.
You would expect power in such a vehicle to come from a torque-rich, turbocharged-diesel motor. But under the beefy prow of the GWM Tank 500 sits a 2.0-litre, turbocharged-petrol source, with four cylinders, bolstered by hybrid technology.
The outputs are impressive – but there is still noticeable lag off the line and a slightly asthmatic feel when seeking to kick-down for quick freeway overtaking. With both engine and electric systems combined, the vehicle delivers 255kW/648Nm. And when the self-charging battery is juiced after lengthier periods of coasting, you can feel the bursts of shove motivating this 2,605kg brute.
Transmission is handled by a nine-speed unit, dispatching shifts in creamy fashion, while the four-wheel drive system is linked to 11 different driving modes for varying terrains. Its 800mm wading depth is also commendable.
What is less commendable, however, is the vehicle's propensity to drink – expect consumption figures in the 15l/100km region. Again, a diesel would be more flattering in this application.
All things considered, however, the Tank 500 is a truly compelling option for value-orientated shoppers who care more for specification and pricing than they do brand loyalty.
The Tank 500 is the first time GWM has dabbled in the notion of luxury motoring – and it is a praiseworthy effort indeed.
