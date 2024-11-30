Motoring

Verstappen ends his F1 pole drought in Qatar

By Reuters - 01 December 2024 - 09:06
Pole position qualifier Max Verstappen (right) is presented with the Pirelli Pole Position award by Mutaz Barshim.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Four-times world champion Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position for the first time in five months at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday while McLaren qualified ahead of title rivals Ferrari.

George Russell qualified second for Mercedes with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri third and fourth respectively. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start fifth with team mate Carlos Sainz seventh.

McLaren lead Ferrari by 30 points, after a one-two in the earlier sprint race, and can clinch their first constructors' title in 26 years on Sunday if results go their way.

Verstappen secured his fourth successive title in Las Vegas last Saturday and the Qatar pole was his first since Austria at the end of June.

