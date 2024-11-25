Motoring

WATCH | Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale tests at the Nardò Ring

By Motoring Staff - 25 November 2024 - 19:33

Alfa Romeo has released footage of its 33 Stradale testing at the Nardò Technical Centre.

Unveiled in August 2023, the Italian halo car is the spiritual successor to the firm's 8C Competizione and comes fitted with a potent 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 making more than 420kW. Mounted amidships for optimal balance, this unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential.

To confirm its impressive on-paper performance, Alfa Romeo ran the 33 Stradale around the centre's famed Nardò Ring, a circular test track measuring 12.6km in length with a diameter of 4km. Thanks to the circuit's specially banked lanes, the Italian carmaker was able to validate the vehicle's target top speed of 333km/h. It was also able to confirm the coupé's accelerative performance, with the 0-100 km/h dash run in under three seconds. 

Only 33 examples of the 33 Stradale have been produced by Alfa Romeo and every one has been accounted for. Those in the know speculate pricing was upwards of R20m.

Hit the play button and watch this purebred Italian sports car being put through its paces.

As Fiat stalls, Italy's Turin struggles to stave off decline

The Italian city of Turin, home to Europe's oldest car factory, typifies the industrial decay that parts of the continent face as its automakers ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Stellantis dealers oppose EU 2025 emission targets

Headaches mount for CEO Carlos Tavares.
Motoring
1 month ago

Premium medium sedans are not dead just yet

There remain options for buyers who want three-box sensibilities with a dollop of sophistication
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Child dies after allegedly eating Diepkloof spaza snacks
How to upgrade your prepaid electricity meter