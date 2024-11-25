Alfa Romeo has released footage of its 33 Stradale testing at the Nardò Technical Centre.
Unveiled in August 2023, the Italian halo car is the spiritual successor to the firm's 8C Competizione and comes fitted with a potent 3.0l twin-turbocharged V6 making more than 420kW. Mounted amidships for optimal balance, this unit sends drive to the rear wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission and an electronic limited-slip differential.
To confirm its impressive on-paper performance, Alfa Romeo ran the 33 Stradale around the centre's famed Nardò Ring, a circular test track measuring 12.6km in length with a diameter of 4km. Thanks to the circuit's specially banked lanes, the Italian carmaker was able to validate the vehicle's target top speed of 333km/h. It was also able to confirm the coupé's accelerative performance, with the 0-100 km/h dash run in under three seconds.
Only 33 examples of the 33 Stradale have been produced by Alfa Romeo and every one has been accounted for. Those in the know speculate pricing was upwards of R20m.
Hit the play button and watch this purebred Italian sports car being put through its paces.
WATCH | Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale tests at the Nardò Ring
