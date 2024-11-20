As for gripes, well, nit-picking is inevitable (and an important part) of the long-term test process. Thus far, the niggles are minor. Limited to a seat design with tall lower bolsters that seem to pinch one's thighs on ingress and egress. On the plus side, those very same lower bolsters offer the kind of sporting embrace one does not usually expect in a double-cab.
Life with a VW Amarok | The first 500km
Marking month one of our long-term test with SA's German-American bakkie
Image: Brenwin Naidu
At what point is one fully acclimated and bonded with a new motor vehicle? After that first annual service perhaps? The first wash? Or identifying the first gripe?
Still under 2,000km, our six-month Volkswagen Amarok test unit is quite far away from reaching the requisite 15,000km for its first scheduled maintenance stop.
Although summer rains have struck, we have opted to delay a trip to the local car wash for now – with the sense that our white steed could gain more muck on its body before being treated to a scrub-down.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Being the standard model, it foregoes a 10-speed automatic gearbox in favour of a six-speed manual. If you like row-your-own transmissions, this unit is an absolute treat to operate, with its concise throws and solid lever. Admittedly, there were instances of stalling in the early days of familiarisation. But after mastering the low uptake point of the clutch, it is all smooth sailing in the Amarok.
The 2.0-litre, turbocharged-diesel mill has proven to be a respectable performer that is flexible: drop a cog on the freeway, boot it and see that the base Amarok has more than enough grunt to handle overtaking. Another benefit of that manual seems to be superior fuel economy. The current combined average is sitting at 7.8l/100km, which is better than what we saw in our long-term evaluation of the car's twin with the automatic gearbox, the Ford Ranger XLT. This achievement of 7.8l/100km is quite a dramatic drop, from the almost 10l/100km the vehicle indicated when we first took delivery. It should get even better as the engine opens up.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
While our Amarok is the no-frills grafter of the family, it shares the same sense of quality and refinement that left such a positive impression with the rest of the Amarok (and Ranger) line-ups.
Ride quality is not as bouncy as it is in a HiIux, the steering requires less force than the heavyset calibration of an Isuzu D-Max and it certainly pips both of them for plushness of interior materials.
As December looms, the prospect of long-distance travel gets nearer. Our Amarok will face many hours of time on national roads, with a trip itinerary including Cape Town and Gqeberha.
After which that deep clean will have been well-earned. Amusingly, our nearly-new test unit has already been around the country on the back of a truck, even before making it to our parking bay. You already know that the Ranger and Amarok are built on the same production line in Silverton, Tshwane.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
After rolling off the line, our test unit was trucked over to Volkswagen's Eastern Cape plant headquarters in Kariega, for preparation and registration (check the plates); before being freighted back to Johannesburg. Some cars are just destined for a life of hauling.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 2 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 1,950km
PRAISES: The manual gearbox is a tactile delight, a robust overall feel.
GRIPES: Seat bolster catches thighs on exit and entry, aftermarket side steps are not a bad idea.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 7.8l/100km
