Most South African consumers would list at least five other pick-ups before remembering the existence of the Mitsubishi Triton.
While the Japanese bakkie has always represented a sturdy pick, it remained a left-field alternative, eclipsed by locally built heavy-hitters, such as the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger and Isuzu D-Max.
Known as the L200 in some markets – and once upon a time as the Colt in Mzansi, Mitsubishi's hardy ladder-frame contender traces its lineage back to 1978, with more than 5.6-millions copies of the breed sold since.
The Triton is sold in as many as 150 countries and this week, our market received the sixth generation version.
Whereas previous efforts at launching the Triton might have seemed disjointed, with limited variance in derivatives and delays between additions to the portfolio during the life-cycle, the latest edition comes to market with a full arsenal.
From the get-go, a comprehensive range is available, with three tiers to the line-up: commercial, core and custom. Self-explanatory. The fleet-focused GL commercial range kicks off at R479,990; offered in single and double-cab flavours, with your choice of 4x2 and 4x4, automatic or manual. In the middle, the core comprises the GLS grade – same drivetrain options as the commercial – but with richer specifications. Pricing begins at R679,990.
LAUNCH | '24 Mitsubishi Triton packs beefy looks, more refinement
Japanese brand eyes a greater share of the market
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Geared towards the more discerning, lifestyle-orientated end of the double-cab market, the custom series starts at R769,990 – all are automatics, but buyers can choose between 4x2 and 4x4. Three trims are on offer: the flamboyant Xtreme, the Athlete, dubbed as an “urban adventurer” and the Edition 46 (marking 46 years of the bakkie); which caters to buyers with grander overlanding ambitions. All models are sold with a five-year/90,000km service plan and five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty.
There are more versions to come, including a high-output flagship model, with semi-autonomous driving assistance features. Mitsubishi is also touting its accessories range for the latest Triton, which it claims is more diverse than ever before.
We got a taste of the new Triton through Gauteng and North West outskirts, including treacherous off-road obstacles.
The first thing you notice about the latest Triton is its radical stylistic reinvention. Recent iterations of the bakkie were designed to have a sleek, streamlined look, breaking away from the usual template in the category. But this one takes on a beefy, square-edged appearance more in line with segment traditions. It has a 50mm wider track than before, while the loading bin area also gains an increase in girth by 35mm. The new Triton has a braked towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.
Image: Supplied
And the changes are equally dramatic on the inside. The outgoing vehicle took criticism for its outdated appearance, which came across as somewhat outmoded even when the fifth-generation model debuted in 2016. Visually, it takes inspiration from certain elements of the Outlander's cabin, adopting a cleaner, upright fascia design and seats with improved comfort. Cabin materials have a slightly more upmarket veneer. We drove the GLS model, which boasted black leatherette upholstery, contributing to a smart ambience.
Beyond the aesthetic details, Mitsubishi claims to have re-engineered certain functions, including a more powerful air-conditioning system. It is purportedly quicker at dissipating heat and reducing temperature than rivals in the class. We could not verify that for ourselves, but it seemed to do a good job of keeping things comfortable despite an indicated 31-degree ambient temperature.
The old Triton may not have won prizes for interior design or plushness, but its sense of under-the-skin integrity was not disputed. In the sixth generation offering, refinement is notably better. Setting off, we were impressed by how hushed its diesel engine note was, while the suspension proved remarkably pliant over gravel.
Image: Supplied
It still retains leaf springs at the rear and a double-wishbone frontal arrangement, but with revised tuning in favour of enhanced comfort. The chassis is said to have been made stronger, with a quoted 60% increase in bending rigidity and a 40% gain in torsional rigidity.
The Mitsubishi Super Select off-road system was always lauded and indeed, it remains worthy of praise. Our 4x4 test unit, with its locking differential, did an effortless job of negotiating sandy ruts and axle-twisting ditches.
As before, motivation comes in the form of a 2.4-litre, turbocharged diesel unit. Mitsubishi describes the unit as new, serving it in two states of tune: 81kW/200Nm in the workhorse GL iterations or 135kW/430Nm in mid- to high-tier derivatives. In the case of the automatic model, a six-speed gearbox does duty. The GLS we drove relayed a smooth, tractable impression, all while returning a reasonable 10.6l/100km after our day of driving.
There were two issues we identified with our particular vehicle, however, which could be attributed to an oversight in pre-delivery inspection, rather than being fundamental deficiencies. A loose element in the rear produced a minor rattle. And for some reason, the rear bench seat's seatbelt warnings were triggered, even though there were no occupants present.
Image: Supplied
But if you do encounter hassles with your Mitsubishi, consider yourself part of a marginalised fringe: the company is proud of its ridiculously low warranty claim rate, which it says is lower than 1%. We should of course be mindful that the brand is a small volume player in the country.
Perhaps the new Triton will finally elevate its stock beyond that of a niche contender. On first impressions, the newcomer ups the ante in areas that its predecessor was outclassed. Never before has the model had such a prime shot at mainstream success.
