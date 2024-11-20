One of the best parts of classic car ownership is the camaraderie factor.
Petrolheads of a retro persuasion are generally a friendly bunch and they seem to play nicely even with fans of brands outside their own allegiances.
My best and oldest friend is the custodian of a beautiful '89 Toyota Corolla Twincam 16 GLi Executive. The other day, we decided to do a two-man breakfast run, me in my old Mercedes-Benz 230E of 1984 vintage. It was really fun to see how, despite being born in the same decade, the two creations are worlds apart.
However, these cars have more in common than you might think. For starters, both were locally built. The Mercedes-Benz hails from East London while the Toyota rolled off the line at the manufacturer's Prospecton, KwaZulu-Natal plant. Remember that both brands have been producing cars in Mzansi since the '50s and '60s respectively.
The other factor that gives them commonality is that they both have odometers showing more than 500,000km. The Mercedes-Benz is sitting on just under 531,000km and the Toyota at over 550,000km.
CLASSICS | Two very different high-milers from the '80s
This Mercedes-Benz and Toyota pair attest to SA's motor industry great manufacturing standards
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Obviously, both of these cars have received ongoing maintenance in order to achieve such mileage – including an engine rebuild for the Corolla – but still, clocking that mileage is no easy feat. Think of them as ambassadors not only for their brands but also, for the quality standards achieved by our local auto sector.
Sharing a picture of the side-by-side duo on my old Mercedes-Benz owners' WhatsApp group, it was amusing that some people seemed more interested in the Japanese car, requesting the owner's details in order to make an offer. If you know, you know: finding a clean, unmolested example of Toyota's Twincam 16 derivative is tough.
This particular specimen, while well-used, is entirely original, from the factory-fitted alloys to the three-spoke steering wheel, proudly sporting patina attesting to a lifetime of enjoyment.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Sitting on the passenger side, watching my friend enjoy the vehicle – driven with the requisite amount of mechanical sympathy – makes me feel happy in a way that only car lovers find relatable. It takes me back to when we were children at school, playing with tiny model cars, poring over motoring magazines and newspaper pull-outs swiped from our dads.
Aside from the strong sentimental attachment, I get why he loves the Corolla. Some years ago, Toyota allowed SA's motoring press the chance to get behind the wheels of models from its heritage collection. That included a Conquest RSi, fitted with the same 1.6-litre 4A-GE motor as the sporty Corolla of the time, serving up 92kW/148Nm. It was a zingy, rev-hungry performer that goaded enthusiastic drivers on.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Now, you already know that the Mercedes-Benz is a completely different contrast. And even though my car is an '80s registration, the W123's genesis is traced back to the '70s. Parked alongside the sleeker, more streamlined shape of the Corolla, its classical, upright flavour is amplified.
The Corolla E90 came around in an era where carmakers were becoming increasingly aware of occupant safety and models' overall recyclability. It is a sturdy thing, yes, but its plastic-molded, deformable bumpers, designed to better absorb the brunt of a prang, cannot compare to the steel-intensive heaviness of the old Mercedes-Benz.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
While driving a Corolla from that era is a light, breezy affair, with snick-snick gearshifts and a short-travel clutch pedal, the Mercedes-Benz imparts an overwhelming sense of weight. Its dashboard-mounted handbrake is not everyone's cup of tea. And while the four-speed manual is not a stubborn thing, its throws are long, with clunky engagements if not correctly finessed.
For the era, the 230E was head-and-shoulders above most cars. Features like fuel injection, power steering, air-conditioning and a cassette player were considered luxuries. Beyond the amenities, though, it was the indestructible build of the thing that cemented its legendary reputation.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
We know that modern cars were intended to have finite lifespans, within a "circularity" ecosystem that is supposedly kinder to the planet.
But it is hard to dispute that examples like this hardy W123 and enduring Corolla define the notion of sustainable motoring. They just keep ticking along with basic upkeep. And may they continue to for the next 500,000km.
