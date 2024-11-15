With a fuel price of R20.51/l for 95 unleaded (coastal), a petrol-powered Haval Jolion, driving 20,000km annually, would consume about 1,500l of fuel, based on its claimed fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km. This works out to an annual fuel cost of about R30,765. The hybrid version has a claimed fuel economy of 5.1l/100km, translating into a yearly fuel spend of R20,920.20 — nearly R10,000 less over 12 months.
How much can a hybrid vehicle really save you on fuel?
Electrified options are costlier but offer benefits in economy
Image: Supplied
South African motorists are grappling with high fuel costs, prompting a growing interest in new energy vehicles (NEVs). While fully electric cars (EVs) remain prohibitively expensive for many, traditional hybrids are emerging as a practical alternative, but just how much fuel can hybrids save drivers?
“Hybrids present a compelling option for motorists seeking to balance costs and sustainability,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie. “While the initial purchase price may be higher, the long-term fuel savings and resale value make them a prudent investment, especially for consumers who plan to keep their vehicles longer.”
Hybrids are pricier than their petrol or diesel counterparts, so how long does it take for the fuel savings to offset the purchase premium?
Take the Haval Jolion Pro, for example. The petrol version is listed for an average price of R434,424 on the used car market, with an average mileage of 1,242km. In contrast, the hybrid model is listed at R503,196 — a difference of R68,772.
With a fuel price of R20.51/l for 95 unleaded (coastal), a petrol-powered Haval Jolion, driving 20,000km annually, would consume about 1,500l of fuel, based on its claimed fuel consumption of 7.5l/100km. This works out to an annual fuel cost of about R30,765. The hybrid version has a claimed fuel economy of 5.1l/100km, translating into a yearly fuel spend of R20,920.20 — nearly R10,000 less over 12 months.
The Automobile Association of South Africa reports consumers are keeping their vehicles for longer, with 40% holding onto their cars for five to 10 years. For the owner of a Haval Jolion Pro HEV, the higher purchase price can be recovered through fuel savings in about seven years — ideal for those who keep their cars for more than five years or drive above-average mileage. Furthermore, hybrids traditionally have better resale value, so owners may recoup money when they sell their vehicles.
However, there are more benefits to owning a hybrid vehicle. Because they sip fuel slower, the driving range is extended, resulting in fewer trips to the filling station. Hybrids also offer a more refined driving experience, running silently at lower speeds thanks to their ability to drive with electric power. For those concerned about their environmental footprint, hybrids produce fewer CO2 emissions. For example, the Honda Fit hybrid's emissions is 40% less than its petrol counterpart.
Though fully battery-electric vehicles remain inaccessible for many consumers, hybrid cars offer an appealing balance of cost-effectiveness and fuel efficiency. As more affordable options enter the market, they serve as a practical transition towards widespread adoption of EVs.
