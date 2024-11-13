If you want a B-segment hatchback but find the Volkswagen unappealing, the i20 represents a fine option. While it might not match the Polo for outright refinement — and lacks the patriotic air of the Kariega-built German — the Hyundai has a superior warranty and service plan: seven-year/200,000km and four-year/60,000km respectively.
Our tester was the top-range N-Line model. Overseas, Hyundai sells a more potent standalone N version, but it was not considered for our market because pricing would scupper its success. The N-Line carries a tag of R467,500, so it is not going to appeal to mainstream tastes. Its chief rival, the Polo R-Line, comes in at R483,000.
Medium-heat derivatives such as the i20 N-Line and Polo R-Line appeal to those who want a hint of sportiness, without the impracticalities (or required outlay) associated with a proper hot hatchback.
Standard equipment is generous, comprising expected amenities from a digital cluster, leatherette upholstery, a panoramic roof and Bose audio system. While lesser i20 models make do with two airbags, the N-Line has six.
Visually, the N-Line is easily identified as something with a bit more spice over the regular i20 models. This is thanks to its machine-polished 16-inch alloys, LED headlamps and aerodynamic skirtings, twin pipes and tailgate spoiler.
REVIEW | Hyundai i20 N-Line delivers frugal driving fun
Plucky B-segment offering ticks the boxes and more
Chinese crossovers and sport-utility vehicles feature prominently in the road test cycles of SA's motoring publications at present. The Far East automakers are not holding back with the slew of introductions — and more are set to come.
It was an interesting change of pace last week, testing a car that was neither Chinese, a crossover nor SUV. It was a South Korean B-segment hatchback.
If you think about it, Hyundai was, at one point, where the Chinese brands are heading in terms of trajectory. There was a time where Hyundai was scoffed at, with offerings that might have been cheap but not particularly cheerful. All that has changed over the past decade or so, and there is no denying the brand is a level of respectability that is right up there with the best of them.
While products such as the Exter, Venue and Creta account for the bulk of sales volumes, options like the i20 soldier in the waning B-segment. The single offering that manages to do well in this category, numbers-wise, is the Volkswagen Polo. Opel's Corsa and Peugeot's 208 are all but forgotten. Kia axed its Rio from the range some time ago.
On the inside it boasts red inserts, an enlivening predominant black theme, plus aluminium-look pedals and a chunky three-spoke steering wheel with shifter paddles.
Under the hood, the boosted petrol three-cylinder with its 1.0-litre displacement offers 89.5kW and 171.6Nm. It matches the Polo for displacement and cylinders. But while the Polo has 85kW, it beats the Hyundai on torque, with 200Nm.
The brand claims a 0-100km/h sprint time of 9.9 seconds. It feels decent enough on take-off, with respectable poke for freeway overtaking. Acoustically, work has been done to give the three-cylinder a characterful note, with a mild "vrr-pha" signature as you work through each of its seven gears.
Handling is tidy, with suspension tuned for additional firmness. You find yourself chucking the compact i20 into corners with a bit more enthusiasm than necessary. You also find, despite driving the car enthusiastically, it returns fair consumption figures. The numbers we saw during the week were 6.7l/100km, and it shoots down far below that when taking it easy on the freeway.
For this kind of money, most shoppers would go the crossover or SUV route. But the i20 N-Line appeals to a particular sort of buyer who wants a plucky, fun-to-drive streak from their daily commuter.
