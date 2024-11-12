Motoring

‘Passing on the baton’: Fallows leaves Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

By Reuters - 12 November 2024 - 16:55
Dan Fallows (pictured) is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Dan Fallows (pictured) is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.
Image: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Dan Fallows is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Tuesday.

He joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022 but Aston Martin have his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Former Mercedes engine head Andy Cowell recently joined as CEO, with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also recruited and due to start next year.

“It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team’s future success, which I’m sure will come soon,” Fallows said in a team statement, without details of what he would be doing next.

Aston Martin had a strong 2023 season, securing five podiums in the first six races with Fernando Alonso, but have lost their way this year, and are fifth in the standings with a best result of fifth.

Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team, has spent heavily in his mission to turn Aston Martin into championship contenders. 

Norris sets the pace in final Singapore GP practice

McLaren's Lando Norris was fastest by nearly half a second in final practice for the Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday, after the daylight session was ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Norris cruises to easy victory at Singapore Grand Prix

McLaren's Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to take another chunk out of Max Verstappen's Formula One ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Toyota returns to F1 grid with Haas technical partnership

The US-owned Haas Formula One team and Toyota announced a multi-year technical partnership on Friday in a move bringing Japan's biggest carmaker back ...
Motoring
1 month ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Tension at Lebombo border as protests in Mozambique against election results ...
H&M |Summer 2024