More affordable VW Golf variant confirmed for South Africa

Volkswagen SA has confirmed that the Golf will early next year become available in a more affordable 1.4l turbo version, to slot in under the potent GTI and R models.
Previous Golf generations offered bread-and-butter models with more humble power locally, but as buyer interest in the C-segment hatchback market segment waned in favour of SUVs and crossovers, VWSA decided to offer the Golf 8 only in high-performance guises when it was launched in 2021, first with the 180kW front-wheel drive GTI and later the 235kW all-wheel drive Golf R. The GTI is priced at R828,400 and the R at R986,800.
With the range given a recent midlife facelift in Europe and dubbed the Golf 8.5, VW has decided to offer the 1.4 TSI in SA from the first quarter of next year. It is powered by the same four-cylinder petrol turbo engine as the Volkswagen T-Roc and Tiguan SUVs, with outputs of 110kW and 250Nm going to the front wheels.
In the 50th anniversary year of the Golf, the updated 8.5 version was in January unveiled with tweaks that include an improved multimedia system with a bigger touchscreen, and real buttons on the steering wheel to replace the criticised haptic pads.
Exterior styling has been revised with new LED headlights and taillights, a revamped grille, and new colours and wheel designs.
Volkswagen SA hasn’t yet confirmed what trim and transmission derivatives of the 1.4 TSI will be offered nor pricing, but about R600,000 would be our best estimate to make it price competitive against rivals such as the Toyota Corolla 2.0 XR and Mazda3 Astina 2.0.
For now, turbo diesel and petrol-hybrid Golfs are not earmarked for South Africa. However, the updated GTI and R models should arrive later in 2025 after VWSA ascertains whether they need to be adapted for SA’s low-quality fuel, Niels Wichmann, head of Volkswagen passenger cars in SA, told Motor News.
The GTI version of the Golf 8.5 has an uprated 2.0l four-cylinder petrol turbo engine with power hiked from 180kW to 195kW, with torque remaining at 370Nm. The Golf R’s 2.0l turbo engine is improved from 235kW/400Nm to 245kW/420Nm.
