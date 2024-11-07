Ford claims the car will dash from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds. But in the real world, up at Johannesburg altitudes, the earlier-mentioned rivals will probably give it a hard time with their turbocharged arrangements.
None of them can compare to the sheer sense of theatre delivered by the Mustang under kick-down though. The cabin fills up with the sound of mighty Michigan muscle. And against the mountainous backdrop of Potjiesburg Pass, triggering rockslides seemed like a real prospect.
Ford claims to have fettled the Mustang for improved dynamics, with tweaks executed to the front MacPherson struts and independent rear suspension, sporting an integral link and stabiliser bar. The benefits of these etiquette lessons are tangible, especially where steering is concerned.
There is real feedback – unlike the vague, loose tiller of before, which kept its driver guessing and not in an endearing way. It certainly feels a lot more composed, but when compared to those Germans noted earlier, armed with Quattro and xDrive, the Mustang still strikes one as being happiest in straight-line brawls than as a sharp corner carver.
At velocities around twice that of the national limit, it is still partial to relaying a lighter, floaty sensation, with its hood trembling like tree branches in a Gqeberha gale. Easy fix: drive at 120km/h. At R1.3m it is not the cheapest among the vehicles Ford cited as rivals.
LAUNCH | ‘24 Ford Mustang gets tech edge but remains a V8 rock ‘n roller
R1.3m gets you behind the wheel
Image: Supplied
It has almost been a decade since the Ford Mustang came to Mzansi as an official right-hand drive import. South African consumers lapped up the American muscle car's charms. Around 4,082 units were sold here and according to Ford, the famed pony lays claim to more than 80% of the traditional sports car segment. Now the seventh generation car has arrived.
And the blue oval brand hopes to continue carrying the torch for V8 brawn, in a landscape where downsized, electrified powertrains are the done thing. If you like your performance cars to make a loud, proud and brutish statement, set aside R1.3m to get into the latest Mustang GT. This price includes a six-year/90,000km service plan.
Unlike before, there is no four-cylinder, manual or convertible options. But the range will expand to include the more ferocious Dark Horse iteration at the end of the month. We had a taste of the latest Mustang GT through some of the Western Cape's scenic roads, cutting through George and Knysna. Visually, Ford's representatives describe a “subtle refinement” to the overall look. You can see what they are on about, with a careful fine-tuning of the classic template, without the result being overly soft. Its frontal brow is lower for an “angry bird” type of gaze, there is a race-inspired diffuser, widened rear haunches and fresh 19-inch alloys in an attractive Y-style pattern.
Image: Supplied
Typical Mustang hallmarks remain unaltered, such as the tri-bar rear lamps and the peppering of galloping horse motifs. The exterior is an expected evolution, but inside is where the Mustang takes a more dramatic turn towards the future. Ford bills it as the “most technologically advanced, driver-centric cockpit to date” – a big thing for the Mustang, known for its rudimentary style in previous versions.
Now most functions are operated through the central 13.2-inch touchscreen, supported by a 12.1-inch unit ahead of the driver. The new digital cluster can be reconfigured in various ways, including a retro-themed display reminiscent of the analogue cluster seen in the 1964 original.
Many felt that the cabin of the old Mustang was more Fisher Price than Tom Ford. But this one is a lot more refined, with improved textures, including leather seat upholstery with a much richer grain – a significant upgrade over the vinyl-like material of before. Standard equipment levels are rich, with everything from a 12-speaker B&O sound system to air-conditioned seats and a heated steering wheel.
Image: Supplied
On the safety front, it packs a comprehensive suite, with autonomous emergency braking, lane-keep assist and eight airbags. While Ford references cars such as the Audi S5, BMW M440i and Toyota GR Supra as rivals, the character of the Mustang is still quite different from what those German-bred specimens have to offer.
Yes, while America's beloved horse has grown up in certain aspects, it has not eschewed its basic essence: a propensity for tyre smoke, thundering V8 acoustics and showboating suitability. Aside from the obvious visual charisma, it has specific features to help its owner disrupt the peace. That includes a function that allows one to rev the engine using the key fob. We should address the elephant in the room before talking about the drive. Yes, the new Mustang is down on power compared to its predecessor. But while loses 3kW (now 328kW), it has gained 10Nm taking the figure to 540Nm.
The minor deficit in kW output was attributed to SA's fuel quality. But there are certainly no deficiencies to be noted in the sound department, where the full-bodied burble on start-up causes the neck hairs to rise. Setting off, you might fumble with the handbrake on your first encounter. It does not have a conventional release and is said to be inspired by the hydraulic-type handbrakes found in specialised drift cars. You simply push it down to release or pull it up to engage. Mustang's timbre is a wonderfully seductive thing, an effortless baritone that bellows progressively louder as you continue to depress the right pedal. Transmission is handled by a 10-speed automatic, as before.
Image: Supplied
Ford claims the car will dash from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds. But in the real world, up at Johannesburg altitudes, the earlier-mentioned rivals will probably give it a hard time with their turbocharged arrangements.
None of them can compare to the sheer sense of theatre delivered by the Mustang under kick-down though. The cabin fills up with the sound of mighty Michigan muscle. And against the mountainous backdrop of Potjiesburg Pass, triggering rockslides seemed like a real prospect.
Ford claims to have fettled the Mustang for improved dynamics, with tweaks executed to the front MacPherson struts and independent rear suspension, sporting an integral link and stabiliser bar. The benefits of these etiquette lessons are tangible, especially where steering is concerned.
There is real feedback – unlike the vague, loose tiller of before, which kept its driver guessing and not in an endearing way. It certainly feels a lot more composed, but when compared to those Germans noted earlier, armed with Quattro and xDrive, the Mustang still strikes one as being happiest in straight-line brawls than as a sharp corner carver.
At velocities around twice that of the national limit, it is still partial to relaying a lighter, floaty sensation, with its hood trembling like tree branches in a Gqeberha gale. Easy fix: drive at 120km/h. At R1.3m it is not the cheapest among the vehicles Ford cited as rivals.
Image: Supplied
That title goes to the Audi S5 (R1,272,500). The BMW M440i xDrive coupé is R1,499,607 and the Toyota GR Supra kicks off at R1,494,800. However, pricing is not likely to be a consideration. You want a Mustang because you appreciate its mystique, heritage and retention of normally aspirated V8 power – a very rare trait in 2024.
While the new Mustang has evolved to pander to modern requirements, it remains exactly the same where it matters. And we love that.
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show
REVIEW | Ford Territory is an average family steed
REVIEW | Ford’s likeable Puma marred by lofty pricing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos