The South African new car arena continues receiving an influx of Chinese contenders.
More variety will always be a good thing for consumers.
However, it remains to be seen how the market will manage to support an increasing number of brands and whether there will be casualties who struggle to sustain the volumes needed for longevity.
Marques such as Great Wall Motors, its Haval division, and rival firm Chery are well established in the country, with operations dating back to the previous decade.
Indeed, the head-start has given them an advantage, but that has seemingly not deterred new kids on the block, such as GAC.
If you are a close follower of the publication, you would have read our launch drive on the brand's first model, the GS3 Emzoom, followed by the larger Emkoo.
And you would of course already know that GAC has 20 dealers locally, with distribution handled by Portuguese concern Salvador Caetano, which has various operations across the continent and a Toyota assembly plant in Portugal.
It seems like the GAC approach is to pander to a more individualistic type of buyer. One who wants to stand out from the crowd, not just where legacy mainstream brands are concerned, but also, in terms of the established Chinese set. Lest we forget, some consumers go to great lengths to make a statement.
And if you fit into that category, a product such as the GS3 Emzoom could be for you. We spent a week with the model which afforded closer scrutiny of its highlights and deficiencies.
Styling-wise, there is no disputing that the Emzoom turns heads. With its arrangement of sharp angles and pleats, there is no confusion about the compact GAC with anything else out there.
REVIEW | GAC GS3 Emzoom aims at left-field shoppers
Prices start at R469,900
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The manufacturer referenced cars like the Toyota Corolla Cross and Nissan Qashqai as direct rivals. Those are formidable nemeses, but at least the GS3 has unique aesthetics as a starting point to prompt would-be buyers to go out and research this angular crossover spotted in the wild.
On the inside, it evinces a respectable level of quality in finishes and overall fit. But scratching beyond the superficial, some elements were less desirable. That includes the visible welds on the top of the door frames, plus switchgear that lacked the tactility and solidity experienced in the Japanese competition.
The 10.5-inch infotainment screen has a crisp look, but operation and user-friendliness err on the finicky side. Among the quirks is a dial that looks as if it should be a volume knob, but it controls the fan speed. Still, buyers who enjoy a sense of flair will be delighted, especially if they take the R-Style flagship, with its two-tone upholstery and panoramic roof.
Outside, the R-Style benefits from a more flamboyant body kit, replete with an aggressive rear diffuser, skirting and a rear spoiler, rolling on 18-inch wheels. While the GS3 Emzoom invokes the look of a hot hatchback, we recommend tempering expectations.
Yes, it has an exhaust system with a loud setting, which produces a very growly sort of tone, but the humble 1.5-litre musters a 0-100km/h of eight seconds – claimed. This is not unreasonable, to be fair, but the problem is the lag exhibited.
On take-off, there is a noticeable delay when the accelerator is depressed and the quoted 130kW/270Nm steps into action. The seven-speed dual-clutch works fine, but the engine has a strained feel under full throttle. Our average fuel economy after the war was 8l/100km.
Image: Supplied
Size-wise, the GS3 is a compact crossover in the truest sense, with a 4,446mm length, height of 1,600mm and width of 1,850mm. Boot space is nothing spectacular, at 341l, housing a 17-inch space-saver spare wheel.
The R-Style model sets you back a smidgen under R550,000 (R549,900); while the entry-level Comfort is R469,900. Between those is the Executive for R499,900.
That includes a five-year/60,000km service plan and a five-year/150,000km warranty.
It has spunky looks and a playful persona going for it, but prospective buyers would really have to be committed to being unique in their peer circles, to seriously consider the GAC over more accomplished rivals in SA, with deeper roots and larger dealership networks.
