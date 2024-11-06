REVIEW | '24 Citroën C3 Aircross cuts down on price and safety kit

Spare a thought for Citroën and the rest of its Stellantis stablemates next time you think about the country's new car market.
As if the group did not have enough challenges, mired by long-standing perceptions and old legacies in Mzansi, it must now face an onslaught from competitive new Chinese firms.
Next year the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie is set to be built in Gqeberha. In theory, this could give Stellantis impetus to achieve better sales volumes – the light commercial vehicle segment represents great potential, while the brand's status as an exporter will allow for benefits in local pricing.
But one wonders how much the landscape would have progressed by the time that happens. And the work that might need to be done to put Stellantis and its many arms back into the collective psyche of Mzansi car shoppers.
It is not that Stellantis brands’ products are of a poor standard. But certainly, the automaker could do a whole lot more to market themselves more effectively. Visibility is sorely lacking.
Take the revised Citroën C3 Aircross for instance, which was launched earlier this year. As a sensibly priced, family-friendly crossover, it plays in prime turf. This could have been a prime opportunity for the brand to make a splash. And yet, after the press launch, the manufacturer seems to have done almost nothing to sustain interest.
Which is a pity because it has a few aspects going for it. First of all, price. It kicks off at R344,900 and the seven-seater is R10,000 more.
Now, we should note at this point that there was another C3 Aircross before this model. We tested it back in 2022 and found it quite delightful, but pricey: it carried a basic sticker of R399,900 at the time.
So, how did they manage to launch a new model at a significantly cheaper price? Well, the difference is that the old C3 was a European-specification car.
This new one is a more budget-focused expression, manufactured in India. So yes, that does mean it has a decidedly emerging market flavour: but not in the same, unpalatable way that a Renault Triber might exude.
REVIEW | '24 Citroën C3 Aircross cuts down on price and safety kit
A roomy, cheerful steed, but not without drawbacks
Image: Supplied
Spare a thought for Citroën and the rest of its Stellantis stablemates next time you think about the country's new car market.
As if the group did not have enough challenges, mired by long-standing perceptions and old legacies in Mzansi, it must now face an onslaught from competitive new Chinese firms.
Next year the Peugeot Landtrek bakkie is set to be built in Gqeberha. In theory, this could give Stellantis impetus to achieve better sales volumes – the light commercial vehicle segment represents great potential, while the brand's status as an exporter will allow for benefits in local pricing.
But one wonders how much the landscape would have progressed by the time that happens. And the work that might need to be done to put Stellantis and its many arms back into the collective psyche of Mzansi car shoppers.
It is not that Stellantis brands’ products are of a poor standard. But certainly, the automaker could do a whole lot more to market themselves more effectively. Visibility is sorely lacking.
Take the revised Citroën C3 Aircross for instance, which was launched earlier this year. As a sensibly priced, family-friendly crossover, it plays in prime turf. This could have been a prime opportunity for the brand to make a splash. And yet, after the press launch, the manufacturer seems to have done almost nothing to sustain interest.
Which is a pity because it has a few aspects going for it. First of all, price. It kicks off at R344,900 and the seven-seater is R10,000 more.
Now, we should note at this point that there was another C3 Aircross before this model. We tested it back in 2022 and found it quite delightful, but pricey: it carried a basic sticker of R399,900 at the time.
So, how did they manage to launch a new model at a significantly cheaper price? Well, the difference is that the old C3 was a European-specification car.
This new one is a more budget-focused expression, manufactured in India. So yes, that does mean it has a decidedly emerging market flavour: but not in the same, unpalatable way that a Renault Triber might exude.
Image: Supplied
Citroën has a knack for characterful, if not conventionally attractive cars. And the new C3 Aircross fits that ethos, with its distinctive front end, wagon-like profile and upright posture. Chinese cars have been accused of appearing like overly aggressive facsimiles of familiar European options. But the Citroën could not be accused of being an imitator; it strikes you as a quintessential French compact.
The vehicle is 4,323mm long, 1,796mm wide and 1,665mm tall. The five-seater's luggage compartment is 444l, extending to 839l with the seats folded. The seven-seater leaves a paltry 44l with the third row erected, but the seats can be removed, enabling 511l.
While the interior is a more economical revision of the previous C3, it does exude a durable impression. If you have experienced the former vehicle, you will notice certain cuts. The doors, for example, feel much lighter, closing with a hollow thud that is not particularly assuring.
Safety equipment is sadly not as comprehensive as before. The basics of anti-lock brakes and stability control are covered, but while the old C3 Aircross had six airbags, this new model makes do with two.
Infotainment is handled by a 10-inch touchscreen arrangement, laying claim to being among the largest in its class, display is of good clarity, with fairly straightforward menus. Android Auto and Apple Car Play are both supported. Clever storage pockets abound, while the fitment of front and rear USB ports, as well as roof-integrated air-conditioning vents in the seven-seater, will appeal to your passengers.
Power comes from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbocharged-petrol engine unit. It produces 81kW/205Nm. The pairing is linked to a six-speed automatic and the drive is to the front wheels.
Image: Supplied
The combination is agreeable, with the Citroën serving up plucky performance in a way that is surprisingly smooth and tractable. But given its displacement, you may expect it to be more economical. Our car returned a consumption figure of 8.5l/100km after the week of driving, which is not especially frugal, off the quoted 6.3l/100km mark. But road manners are tidy, while a 200mm ground clearance allows for fairly carefree traversing of gravel roads.
Pricing includes a five-year/100,000km warranty and four-year/60,000km service plan.
The India-sourced Citroën C3 offers different textures in comparison to its European predecessor, with certain compromises too. But it has brought benefits from a pricing perspective.
Whether SA consumers will take notice remains to be seen.
As Fiat stalls, Italy's Turin struggles to stave off decline
Stellantis CEO Tavares in spotlight over US crisis
Stellantis dealers oppose EU 2025 emission targets
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos