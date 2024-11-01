Hyundai reveals Initium hydrogen concept car

Hyundai is envisaging a hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) future. This week, it released a concept car to showcase the technology.
Meet the Initium, a title tracing its origins to the Latin word for “beginning” or “first”.
The model previews a new production FCEV that Hyundai plans to unveil in the first half of next year.
But this is not the brand's first attempt at such an offering. For 27 years, Hyundai has been experimenting with hydrogen technology. It was the world's first automaker to mass-produce hydrogen FCEVs, introducing its first dedicated hydrogen fuel cell model in 2018.
It has established a separate hydrogen value chain business brand named HTWO, whose pipeline projects include a full end-to-end hydrogen energy solution spanning production, storage, transportation and utilisation.
Aside from its clean FCEV powertrain, the Initium also debuts Hyundai's new design language philosophy named “Art of Steel”.
According to Jaehoon Chang, Hyundai's global CEO and president, Hyundai believes in the potential of hydrogen as clean and accessible. “We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere,” he said.
SangYup Lee, executive vice-president and head of Hyundai's global design, unpacked the new “Art of Steel” philosophy.
“Our challenge began from the manufacturing stage, where we pushed the formability of steel to the extreme to create a form of art,” he said.
“With Initium, we’ve crafted a more SUV-like design that is both solid and safe, reflecting our dedication to our customers through ‘customer-centric design’.” The Initium integrates the HTWO sub-brand's symbol, with a “+” motif part of the lighting signature. According to the brand, the concept exudes functionality with outdoor adventure capability. This impression is bolstered by a set of 21-inch wheels and rugged roof racks.
Driving range and dynamic performance credentials, in addition to a spacious interior, were said to be high on the agenda during development. Large hydrogen tanks in the concept lay claim to supporting a range of 650km between refuels. Output from the vehicle's electric motor is rated at 150kW. The wide body and large rear-door opening angle promises convenience for rear-seat passengers when getting in and out of the car. Initium also boasts an FCEV-specific route planner that addresses one of the biggest pain points for FCEV buyers: charging infrastructure.
With this feature, users can easily plot an optimal route, finding charging stations along the way. In addition, the hydrogen fuel cell provides electricity which can be used to power and charge various household appliances and personal devices via the concept’s vehicle-to-load (V2L) feature.
The outdoor terminal is designed to connect directly to a 220V household outlet. Hyundai Motor plans to showcase Initium at the Los Angeles auto show and Auto Guangzhou in November. The production version is anticipated in the first half of 2025.
It has been around 27 years since Hyundai began exploring hydrogen. In 2005, the manufacturer established its Mabuk Environmental Technology R&D centre. At the time, Hyundai honourary chairman Mong-Koo Chung encouraged researchers at the facility to push boundaries.
Image: Supplied
“You can never make something great by creating it just once,” Chung said. “Don’t worry about budget, let young engineers try making every type of car they dream of.”
Hyundai SA has not divulged its plans for the local market around hydrogen or electrification.
But hydrogen technology is a niche prospect for Mzansi. In 2023, Toyota brought its Mirai FCEV into the country for trial purposes.
Earlier this year, Sowetan Motoring reported on BMW's hydrogen X5, which we got to drive on local shores.
