New Kia Tasman bakkie bound for SA in 2025

Kia's familiar "Tiger Face" frontal signature has been retained, supported by an expansive grille and wide bumper. The windshield has an upright position, decidedly truck-like, with bulky fenders giving it a formidable presence. The tailgate showcases a bold, stamped logo, typical of what one expects from a bakkie. "Purity and simplicity are prioritised in equal measure" is how Kia describes the cabin, adding that longevity and durability were key points during development.
According to Ho Sung Song, president and CEO of Kia, the model panders more to the growing preference for lifestyle-oriented trucks with advanced features rather than an outright commercial sector. On the inside, note large vents with a honeycomb pattern, sizable multi-function steering wheel and a minimalist lower centre dashboard. In terms of screen technology, the model serves a panoramic arrangement comprised of two 12.3-inch units and a five-inch setup. Options such as a Harmon Kardon audio system will be offered. Expect features such as a ground-view monitor to make bundu-bashing a little easier.
Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) offer features such as lane-keeping assist, blind spot collision warning and remote parking assist are also on the cards. Handy cabin highlights include a folding console table, dual wireless charging pads and hidden storage bins. Kia says their vehicle boasts head, leg and shoulder room that is best-in-class. Although exact details are to be confirmed for our market, the global launch range of the new Tasman comprises two trims: X-Line and X-Pro.
Both the X-Line and the X-Pro are equipped with all-wheel-drive as standard. The X-Pro caters to off-road requirements thanks to its 28mm higher ground clearance, which totals 252mm. Additional tricks up the X-Pro's sleeve include an automatically engaging rear Electronic Locking Differential (e-LD) and X-Trek mode – cruise control for off-road driving. It has 17-inch gloss-black wheels with all-terrain tires, while X-Line features larger 18-inch alloy wheels paired with road-biased rubber.
Kia will still pander to the commercial market, offering customisable chassis cab variants and single-cab options. There are four bed accessory configurations: single-decker, double-decker, sports bar and ladder rack.
New Kia Tasman bakkie bound for SA in 2025
South Korean brand looks for a share of leisure double-cab market
Image: Supplied
Kia took the wraps off its all-new Tasman double-cab today at the Jeddah Motor Show. And the model could be arriving on SA shores in 2025.
Paul Turnbull, CEO of Kia SA, said the offering represents an exciting opportunity for the marque to compete in the hotly contested local bakkie market.
“We are hard at work to make the Tasman’s local introduction a reality, and based on current planning, we aim to do this in the second half of 2025.”
This is the brand's first shot at the pick-up arena and according to the manufacturer, it sets the basis for a future line-up of similar offerings. The name was inspired by the Tasmanian island state off the Australian south coast.
The model was tested in various locations such as the snowy tundra of Sweden, scorching deserts in the Australian outback and the Al Qudra in UAE, and steep inclines in the US and Korea. According to Kia, the vehicle underwent 1,777 specific tests conducted over more than 18,000 rounds of evaluations.
Aesthetics are always going to be subjective. Some might say the Tasman draws inspiration from contenders such as the Jeep Gladiator. It certainly looks imposing in the pictures.
"Created especially for explorers, adventurers and people who like to get things done, the Kia Tasman is designed to serve as a dependable companion in every situation,” said Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia's global design.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Single decker offers a canopy and butterfly doors, the double-decker features a rear equipped with butterfly doors and a sliding tonneau cover, the sports bar iteration has a functional frame for mounting items and the ladder rack features a ladder-type rack compatible with rooftop tents. Using a ladder-frame chassis, the Tasman will be offered with various power sources, depending on the region.
The Korean market receives a 207kW 2.5-litre petrol engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. With 421Nm of torque, this derivative accelerates from 0-100km/h in 8.5 seconds and on to a maximum speed of 185km/h. In the Australian market, the pick-up will feature a 154kW 2.2-litre diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Producing 441Nm of torque, the engine can propel the Tasman from 0-100km/h in 10.4 seconds, while top speed remains unchanged. In other regions, such as the Middle East and Africa, Kia will offer the 2.5-litre petrol engine equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine with a choice of eight-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission. The ladder-frame chassis employs an optimised double-wishbone front suspension.
Image: Supplied
The rear features a rigid axle with leaf springs, with robustness being the big aim. Adaptive damping, as well as hydraulic rebound stop technology, promises to give the vehicle a well-resolved ride quality. Kia’s engineers have positioned the air intake inside the vehicle’s fender, enabling an 800mm fording depth at a speed of 7km/h. Further water ingress prevention measures, such as waterproof connectors for selected interior parts, have also been taken to protect critical components.
The load bin is illuminated, with power outlets for hand tools or laptops, plus a sliding cargo floor. Integrated dividers also aim to make the loading of day-to-day items easier. Anyone who has taken a bakkie grocery shopping can attest, that this would be a welcomed feature – sparing you from having to climb to the back of the bed to retrieve errant items that shifted in transit.
Tasman’s load bed is 1,512mm long, 1,572mm wide and 540mm deep, with a total capacity of 1,173l. It can carry a maximum payload of 1,195kg in 2WD mode, in addition to a 3,500kg towing capacity.
The development and release of a new product is a hugely capital-intensive undertaking for any manufacturer, but seemingly, Kia’s sums show there is a strong business case to pursue interests in light commercial vehicles.
One wonders if Kia's parent company Hyundai will have a contender of its own based on shared ingredients.
Pricing and positioning will be crucial to the South Korean's bakkie success in SA.
