WATCH | BMW M2 drivers pull off mind-blowing stunt at M Fest

Kyalami played host to a celebration of high performance motoring

By Motoring Reporter - 28 October 2024 - 14:49
An impressive display of driving skill at the BMW M Fest.
Image: Denis Droppa

The BMW M Festival was in full swing at Kyalami grand prix circuit this weekend for a celebration of high performance motoring.

Aside from a display of the latest BMW cars and motorcycles, including the local debuts of the potent new M3 Touring and M5, the three-day spectacle offered visitors a full weekend of hot laps, exhilarating stunts, BMW Car Club Races and live entertainment.

SowetanLIVE Motoring attended the media day on Thursday and caught the Red Bull Driftbrothers in action performing a mind-blowing stunt involving two M2s drifting around a 1 Series that was being driven on two wheels. It was an impressive display of precision driving.  Watch and enjoy.

