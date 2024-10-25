Volkswagen has taken a conservative approach with its electric vehicle (EV) roll-out in Mzansi. The new ID.4 is not officially on sale – but instead, is being used in a local trial programme to create awareness around the brand's EV technology and gauge public response. Join Sowetan Motoring editor and Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe, as they discuss the new SUV.
WATCH | We review the Volkswagen ID.4
New electric SUV could go on sale in 2025
Image: Supplied
