Motoring

WATCH | We review the Volkswagen ID.4

New electric SUV could go on sale in 2025

By Motoring Reporter - 25 October 2024 - 08:37
Clean, conservative styling of ID.4 stays true to VW design philosophy.
Clean, conservative styling of ID.4 stays true to VW design philosophy.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen has taken a conservative approach with its electric vehicle (EV) roll-out in Mzansi. The new ID.4 is not officially on sale – but instead, is being used in a local trial programme to create awareness around the brand's EV technology and gauge public response. Join Sowetan Motoring editor and Ignition TV's Ziphorah Masethe, as they discuss the new SUV. 

Life with a VW Amarok | Introduction

It was 14 years ago that Volkswagen’s first fully-fledged bakkie went on sale in Mzansi. While it had offered a single-cab variant before, based on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

New VW Kombi coming in 2025

Iconic VW minibus rebirthed with Ford ingredients.
Motoring
1 month ago

LAUNCH | ‘24 VW Tiguan refines the recipe

Volkswagen's naming strategy through the years tells a story in itself.
Motoring
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

Family in the dark over son's death at school
White Star Flavours of Africa celebrates rich tapestry of our shared humanity