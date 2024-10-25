The latest BMW M5 – wearing the internal designation of G90 – has arrived on South African shores. We managed to get two laps behind the wheel of the newcomer, the most powerful iteration of the breed yet, at Kyalami racing circuit in Johannesburg.
The exclusive test drive was part of the launch of the 2024 M Fest, which has become an annual celebration of all things BMW Motorsport, now in its fourth year. The opening also saw the local unveiling of the M3 Touring, the first ever wagon variant of the famed nameplate. Head of communications for the brand, Thilosh Moodally, said as many as 33,000 attendees were expected to attend the show over the weekend.
“Our M Fest remains the biggest in the world – tickets are already sold out,” she said. Before we get down to our experience with the R2.69m super saloon, allow us to share some of the business insights imparted by BMW SA CEO Peter van Binsbergen, on the commercial performance of BMW in general and its M sub-division.
Van Binsbergen noted that while a consumer affordability crunch faces the market, the company is optimistic.
“BMW leads the premium segment quite comfortably,” said the CEO, citing 42.9% market share, with Audi on 20.8% and Mercedes-Benz on 16.6%, as of September 2024.
Production of the latest X3 at the Tshwane plant was another milestone he trumpeted, following a R4.2bn investment. The sport-utility vehicle is produced for local and export markets, including Europe and the US.
Discussing the M brand, van Binsbergen acknowledged SA's love for BMW's performance marque. He confirmed that best-selling M car in the country is the M2, followed by the X5 M60i, X3 M40i, M3 sedan and M340i.
Sylvia Neubauer, vice president of customer; brand and sales for BMW M globally also made a special appearance at the event.
“In 2023 BMW M sold 202,530 units worldwide,” she said, adding that the most popular product was the i4 M50.
A taste of the G90 BMW M5 at 2024 M Fest
Annual event expected to attract as many as 33,000 attendees
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
This provided a neat segue into her next point: the future M3 will go electric, alongside an internal combustion engine derivative. But Neubauer assured that despite the electric powertrain, it will deliver on those typical M hallmarks, promising “a completely new level of high-performance”.
The new M5 marks certain firsts for the lineage. Not only is it the most powerful M5 ever built, with outputs of 535kW/1,000Nm; it is also the first plug-in hybrid example of the breed.
Supporting the 4.4-litre, twin-turbocharged petrol V8 is an electric motor powered by an 18.6kWh battery. With both the engine and electric motor in tandem, launched correctly, BMW says you can achieve a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.5 seconds.
For some perspective, when we tested an example of the previous M5 in Competition trim at Gerotek's facilities in 2021, it registered a 3.31-second 0-100km/h time on the VBOX equipment. We should perhaps bear in mind that the new M5 is a much heavier, more complicated animal. With the added electrification and technology comes an obvious compromise where mass is concerned.
Image: Supplied
The inevitable Competition version of the new M5 should dial the wick up further. Our single lap around Kyalami left us with the impression that the weight is fairly well disguised though.
Driven in Sport mode, at a decent rate of knots, the M5 handled with an unruffled sense of decorum. The adaptive suspension system, bolstered by rear-axle steering, culminates in a nimble character. While the electrically-assisted steering could be criticised for lacking texture, it dispatches reflexes quite sharply.
There is of course a more intense Sport Plus setting, as well as the option to drive the car in rear-wheel drive mode. But we will explore those configurations when we receive the car for a proper evaluation, as time did not allow.
You can drive the M5 in silent, full-electric mode for speeds of up to 140km/h for as much as 69km. In ideal conditions BMW claims an average consumption figure of as low as 1.7l/100km; which makes it the most economical M5 to-date. From within the cabin, courtesy of piped-in acoustic trickery, the V8 rumble is amplified under hard acceleration. From the exterior the sound is much meeker.
Image: Supplied
Stylistically, the new M5 stays true to the flamboyant executions of forebears, with a model-specific body-kit, as well as lightweight mixed wheels (20-inches at the front; 21-inches at the rear).
Buyers can also specify further componentry from the M performance parts catalogue, in addition to bespoke colour options. There were three M5 units for media to sample, but only one unit of the M3 Touring – so seat time in the latter was limited – but expect a full report when we get the vehicle for an evaluation in 2025.
The M3 Touring is sold locally exclusively in Competition guise, which means more power than the regular version.
You get 390kW/650Nm from the boosted in-line, six-cylinder unit, enabling a claimed 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.6 seconds. But its biggest trump card is greater versatility than the sedan or coupé, offering a capacious 500l boot, that extends to 1,510l with the seats folded.
It used to be that Audi was the go-to for buyers wanting a potent wagon – but BMW seems to have scuppered the Ingolstadt firm's ace with their move here. SA customers can expect to pay R2,228,841.
