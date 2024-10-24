SA single-seater racing set for 2025 revival

A new single-seater series dubbed Investchem MSA4 is set to replace the retired Formula 1600 in 2025.
The new racing formula is launched utilising a locally designed and manufactured halo-type car, designed by Kyalami-based firm WCT Engineering, powered by Volkswagen. The brainchild of Investchem, chairman Ian Schofield, said single-seater racing has become a whole lot more exciting and affordable.
Schofield explained that globally the FIA Formula 4 was initially launched in 2014 as an opportunity to offer young racing drivers around the world the opportunity to take the first step from karting into the world of single-seater racing.
It allows drivers to compare themselves to the best young talent, not only in their own country but across other championships around the world.While Formula 4 is definitely the first step out of karting on the FIA global pathway and is relatively cost effective for young global drivers, in South Africa costs are still prohibitive as none of the mandated carbon fibre chassis is manufactured locally.
“To put this into perspective, a new car will cost almost €100,000 (R1.9m) and that is without tyres and duty costs or even maintenance costs," Schofield said. He says this really was the motivation to rather try and create a local alternative.
“Many of our Formula 1600 cars are racing with outdated Mygale chassis, and despite the upgrades which have been implemented over the years we felt we had come to the end of our cycle and needed to find a new solution".
Schofield said cost is an issue, not only for South Africans but for drivers in most developing countries, so there was a good reason to look for ways to make a locally produced car relevant and in line with FIA specifications.
“While Investchem Formula 1600 has served us incredibly well, delivered champions and great talent that has gone on to bigger things, the rate of development in motorsport is starting to render our cars obsolete,” he noted.Achim Bergman and Stuart Thompson from WCT Engineering were the logical choice when it came to designing and manufacturing a new chassis. As a specialist bespoke manufacturer of FIA Dakar-specification Rally-Raid race vehicles for the South African and International market, we felt they would be the best partners to design a new and more affordable chassis.
Design inspiration has been taken from the current F1600 car, but most of the focus with the MSA4 has been building to more modern safety standards.
The halo-type cockpit protection device has been incorporated to match other entry-level single-seaters such as Formula 4, but unlike the cars of that category it will have a spaceframe chassis rather than a carbon fibre monocoque.
Powering the vehicle will be a “downsized one-litre turbocharged three-cylinder Volkswagen engine developing slightly more power and a good deal more torque than the outgoing normally aspirated unit.
“Our thanks to Mike Rowe from Volkswagen South Africa, who subsidised a VW turbo engine for our prototype and will be providing a further 20 engines,” Schofield said.
The transmission, differential, suspension, brakes, and front and rear wings will be carried over from the Mygale. The other parts of the bodywork will take on a more Formula 1-inspired design, including wider wheels and tyres.
Work began in earnest 12 months ago and we finally managed to get a chassis which we will have crash-tested in Europe, designed with all the FIA safety standards in mind, and one which includes side impact protection. Racing is set to begin in the second week of March 2025 at Killarney.
Vic Maharaj, Motorsport South Africa CEO, expressed excitement over the new formula.
"We think it will add a much-needed boost for young drivers looking to move up from karting, we wish Ian and the whole development team much luck with the new racing season in 2025,” he said.
Participants interested may contact kgregory@investchem.co.za
SA single-seater racing set for 2025 revival
New racing formula uses locally designed and manufactured halo-type car
Image: Supplied
