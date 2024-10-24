Unique to Mustang Dark Horse is blue ember metallic paint, a cool, dark shade that emits a warm glow when it catches the light. A special appearance package that is exclusively offered with this colour includes additional blue accents on the seats, a black-painted roof and unique hood graphics, along with dark blue Brembo brake calipers.
New Ford Mustang Dark Horse priced from R1.5m
Latest muscle car promises more go and show
Ford will release its latest generation Mustang in Mzansi this November. Pricing for the base 5.0-litre model is R1.3m.
This week the brand also announced that the more potent Dark Horse version of the muscle car is imminent, carrying a sticker price of R1.5m. This is inclusive of a a six-year/90,000km service plan and four-year/120,000km warranty.
As the first new Mustang performance series to be launched in more than two decades, the Dark Horse promises a more driver-focused experience. The last new performance series introduced for the Mustang was the original Bullitt, launched in 2001 for the fourth-generation model in the US.
A special team of Ford engineers, designers and experts worked for more than three years to create the first-ever Mustang Dark Horse.
The heart of Mustang Dark Horse is its unique 5.0-litre Coyote V8 engine, specially modified with piston connecting rods first introduced in the 560kW Ford Performance Mustang Shelby GT500. Mustang Dark Horse will deliver the highest level of performance in the new Mustang family, developing 334kW of power (6kW more than the Mustang GT) and 540Nm of torque.
Visually differentiated from any 5.0-litre V8 before it, Mustang Dark Horse includes a dual throttle-body intake design to improve engine breathing, accentuated by the open nostrils in the front grille. Mustang Dark Horse comes standard with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission with sport paddle shifters.Additional powertrain enhancements were made for performance at the track.
Mustang Dark Horse includes brake cooling ducts, an auxiliary engine oil cooler, a rear axle cooler and a unique and lighter-weight radiator with improved cooling capability and more powerful cooling fans.The Mustang Dark Horse provides unique chassis tuning, larger rear sway bars and heavy-duty front shocks. Stopping is courtesy of 19-inch Brembo front six piston brakes with 13.9-inch rotors. Steering response and grip are further enhanced with a new lightweight Ford Performance-designed strut tower brace and K-brace for even better handling and feedback.
Mustang Dark Horse features shocks capable of monitoring wheel and tyre movement 1,000 times per second, optimising performance based on driving surface and driving mode.
It puts the power down through a Torsen rear differential and standard Pirelli P Zero rubber with staggered sizes (19x9.5-inch front and 19x10-inch rear tyres). Muscular 19-inch aluminium wheels complete the package.
Unique to Mustang Dark Horse is blue ember metallic paint, a cool, dark shade that emits a warm glow when it catches the light. A special appearance package that is exclusively offered with this colour includes additional blue accents on the seats, a black-painted roof and unique hood graphics, along with dark blue Brembo brake calipers.
New Mustang Dark Horse badges were designed to visually separate it from other models. The badges are placed on the fenders, trunk and door sills, while a dark, anodised version of the famous pony stays on the front.
Inside, unique Mustang Dark Horse badging is featured on the instrument panel and digital display screens, and each car features an individual chassis number. It gains a thicker, flat-bottomed steering wheel wrapped in suede and finished with indigo blue accent stitching, incorporating anodised silver paddle shifters.
A dedicated drive mode button is at thumb’s reach, allowing drivers to quickly choose the desired driving setup. This sits in front of a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster with customisable screens.
Contrasting blue stitching across the door panels and seats, gear shift gaiter and centre console lift the ambience of the cabin, enhanced further by unique blue seatbelts.
Interior trim, bezels and vents are finished in a dark metallic gloss replacing the familiar bright silver shades of the standard Mustang GT. Mustang Dark Horse also comes with the latest B&O, 12-speaker sound system.
