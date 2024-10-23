If you want the base model with the 4MOTION four-wheel drive system, that will cost R732,600. You can also have the Amarok in single-cab guise – with those steel wheels – for R587,000. A standard five-year/150,000km warranty is standard across the range. The double-cab models benefit from a full maintenance plan of a five-year/100,000km duration – but the single-cab versions have a three-year/60,000km service plan.
From a visual standpoint, the uninitiated might never suspect kinship between the Volkswagen and the blue oval product. The visual identity of the Amarok is unique, with a clear evolution (on the face of it anyway); from the previous, square-jawed original.
Life with a VW Amarok | Introduction
We saddle up with VW’s Amarok in fleet trim
Image: Brenwin Naidu
It was 14 years ago that Volkswagen’s first fully-fledged bakkie went on sale in Mzansi. While it had offered a single-cab variant before, based on the Golf 1, never did the marque have a ladder-frame workhorse in its stable.
The Amarok was launched to critical acclaim and even earned a spot in the running for the title of SA’s 2010 Car of the Year (COTY). It did not win – as you know, the Ford Ranger became the first double-cab to achieve COTY status in 2023.
But the Amarok managed to forge quite a reputation, adding a dollop of polish to the usual template of a pick-up. A high-quality cabin, car-like characteristics and later in its life, the addition of a potent V6, gave the German offering an edge. The second-generation Amarok came to town last year. And not without controversy, given its shared architecture with the current Ford Ranger. The furore has settled and most consumers have come to terms with the mash-up. It seems to be an alignment that works – a COTY winner is hardly a poor starting point for any badge-engineered effort.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Earlier this year, we interviewed the head of Volkswagen SA’s commercial vehicles division, Princess Ndlhovu. She said the high-grade Amarok versions (Panamericana and Aventura) had the limelight – but the lower-grade iterations were hugely underrated. So, the manufacturer proffered its base double-cab model for a six-month evaluation. For the business owners and fleet operators reading this publication, it should make for interesting reading. And possibly, interesting contrasts, if you remember that we once ran a Ford Ranger in middle-grade XLT trim as a long-termer in 2023.
Donning a basic shade of white, and sporting rugged black plastic bumpers, our Amarok is as close to standard as can be. A pair of rudimentary steel wheels might seal the deal for operators wanting to keep costs as low as possible – but aesthetically, our car is enlivened by an attractive set of 17-inch alloys. In 4x2 manual guise, the vehicle carries a price tag of R660,700 – the more generously appointed Life grade comes in at R697,500.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
If you want the base model with the 4MOTION four-wheel drive system, that will cost R732,600. You can also have the Amarok in single-cab guise – with those steel wheels – for R587,000. A standard five-year/150,000km warranty is standard across the range. The double-cab models benefit from a full maintenance plan of a five-year/100,000km duration – but the single-cab versions have a three-year/60,000km service plan.
From a visual standpoint, the uninitiated might never suspect kinship between the Volkswagen and the blue oval product. The visual identity of the Amarok is unique, with a clear evolution (on the face of it anyway); from the previous, square-jawed original.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
While our car is a 4x2, the standard differential lock promises some assistance should there be serious mud and mire on the cards. One of the aspects we praised about the Ranger during our test period, was its pleasant cabin, with a modern execution and inoffensive materials. The same applies to the Amarok, which has a slightly different cabin design. That includes fixtures such as the steering wheel – while the infotainment screen and cluster were infused with distinctive Volkswagen flavours, in terms of font and design.
The SYNC 4 infotainment system that we came to enjoy in the Ford was also reworked by the German manufacturer. Of course, we will have to see if that is for better or worse, during the coming months.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
As expected from a tough commercial vehicle partner, the dominant interior hues are dark. It all feels very well screwed together. The urethane steering wheel is grippy and bound to be hard-wearing. Power comes from the single-turbocharged-diesel iteration of the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder unit that has proven its mettle in the Ford application. It represents a sweet spot in the range, providing respectable grunt (125kW/405Nm); but without the additional thirst associated with the twin-turbocharged version.
When we tested the Ford Ranger XLT as a long-termer, it was equipped with a 10-speed automatic. This time around, making use of a six-speed manual, we anticipate diesel economy to be a little better. It feels wonderfully involving to drive, with a defined clutch uptake point and a direct, assuredly weighted transmission lever. You would not peg it as being overly agricultural - the shifter does not emit low-frequency vibrations like certain Japanese rivals.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
And though this Amarok is the base offering in the double-cab range, it has the bare necessities at least. A multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and reverse camera are part of the deal.
We look forward to seeing how our Amarok holds up over the next months – and if certain gripes encountered with the Ranger replicate themselves.
LONG-TERM UPDATE 1 | VW Amarok 2.0 TDI manual
ODOMETER ON DELIVERY: 1,400km
CURRENT ODOMETER: 1,450km
PRAISES: A handsome, locally-built double-cab with a sturdy feel and no unnecessary frills – without sacrificing the essentials.
GRIPES: None so far.
AVERAGE CONSUMPTION: 9.6l/100km
Life with a Suzuki Baleno | Three-month test wrap-up
REVIEW | Ford Ranger Tremor puts on brawny show
Life with an Audi Q3 | Three-month test wrap-up
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos