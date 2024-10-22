Judd Bertholdt is Volkswagen’s 2024 Rookie Champion

Judd Bertholdt is Volkswagen’s 2024 Rookie Cup champion. The young Johannesburg race driver claimed the title after a stellar performance at the Zwartkops Extreme Festival Rookie Cup season finale on Saturday.
“Congratulations to Judd Bertholdt on clinching the second Volkswagen Rookie Cup at Zwartkops on Saturday,” Volkswagen head of motorsport Mike Rowe said.
“We now welcome Judd into the Volkswagen Motorsport Rookie Polo Cup for 2025, where we are confident that the training and experience gained in this Volkswagen Motorsport initiative puts him in a good position to compete.”
Durban's Uzair Khan started his weekend on the front foot by taking pole position in his TSS Rookie Polo. He pipped Johannesburg youngster Bertholdt’s identical Sizanani Plastics car in the Friday afternoon session. Dhivyen Naidoo, also from Durban, lined up third in his Production X Polo from Gqeberha lad Josh Moore’s Fleet Dynamics machine.
Championship leader Bertholdt, however, made a great start to take the lead from the get-go as he drove away into the distance. Khan went the other way off the start and dropped back to fourth. He had to fight back, swapping some paint with Moore and then making a move on Naidoo for a second. But Bertholdt took a dominant win to lay one hand on the title. Khan followed by Naidoo and Moore.
Bertholdt was, however, only third on the grid for the championship decider behind Naidoo and Khan, and ahead of Moore. Khan led Naidoo at the start as Bertholdt initially tussled with Moore, before settling down to take the fourth place points to secure his title. Up front, Naidoo made a move on Khan for the win as Moore followed them home, with Bertholdt content with fourth.
All of this means that Bertholdt is the 2024 Volkswagen Rookie Cup champion, following a full season of racing, hill climbing, learning and growing as a driver within the series.
“Volkswagen Motorsport salutes all our rookies in this year’s cup. They came to us as wet behind the ears karters and left equipped and ready to progress in their respective future racing careers, for which we wish each of them the best,” Rowe said.
“Rookie Cup now looks forward to commencing its third season with a fresh batch of youngsters for 2025. Anyone keen, should not hesitate to contact Volkswagen Motorsport now to secure a seat.”
Open to young karters looking for the ideal step up to the main circuit, the Volkswagen Rookie Cup academy trains its racing recruits in every aspect of racing in a real-world hands-on race day realm. The syllabus covers everything from driver fitness to physical and mental preparation, teamwork, data analysis, collaborating with the team and dealing with the media and every other aspect of a racing career.
Young drivers interested in signing up for the 2025 Volkswagen Rookie Cup should email driving@vwsa.co.za for further info.
Judd Bertholdt is Volkswagen’s 2024 Rookie Champion
Young drivers encouraged to sign-up for 2025 championship
Image: Supplied
